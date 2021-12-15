National Signing Day Hub

5:19 pm

5:02 pm — Will Johnson has been the crown jewel of Michigan's 2022 class for a long time. He worked hard on bringing other guys with him to Ann Arbor and should continue to be a leader for the Wolverines while being one of the best cover corners in the country.

12:34 pm — Orji becomes an extremely intriguing piece of Michigan's class. He's listed as an athlete because of his build (6-2, 226 pounds) and overall athleticism, but he can absolutely spin it. His highlight tape is as impressive as they come.

11:23 — Michigan stayed the course for a long time with the former Notre Dame pledge. Now, the 6-4, 175-pound Amorion Walker is a Wolverine. And you have to love that little jab right there.

10:23 am — Michigan pursued Andrew Gentry aggressively during his senior season back in 2020, but he picked Virginia. Now, two years later and after his mission, he's a Wolverine. At 6-8, 310 pounds, he could factor in to the rotation next fall if he still has his football strength and size.

The long, lanky cover cornerback, who pairs very nicely with yet-to-be-signed blue chip defensive back Will Johnson, is officially a Wolverine.

As of first thing Wednesday morning, Michigan had 20 commitments in the fold. A couple of them might be looking elsewhere while several prospects are still considering the Wolverines, and a couple of those seem to be heavy U-M leans. We'll see how everything unfolds throughout the day.