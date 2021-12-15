ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Blinken cuts Asia trip short after journalist's positive COVID-19 test

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNPSx_0dNORTBv00

A journalist traveling with Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19, cutting short his trip to Asia.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the journalist tested positive in Malaysia on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. Price added that Blinken, his senior staff or other members of the traveling press corps have not tested positive.

Blinken was originally scheduled to spend Wednesday night in Thailand but will now shorten his stay in Bangkok to a brief layover before traveling to Guam for a refueling stop and then making his way to Hawaii, the AP noted. The change in plans was reportedly due in part to fears that others traveling with Blinken may also test positive, forcing them to quarantine in Thailand over Christmas.

In a statement obtained by the AP, the U.S. Embassy in Kuala Lumpur said it had been in contact with the Malaysian government about the coronavirus case.

"The sole member of the traveling party who tested positive is observing all requirements of the Ministry of Health," the statement said, according to the AP. "We can confirm that the person was not involved and has not participated in any of Secretary Blinken's program in Kuala Lumpur."

Blinken arrived in Malaysia Tuesday after traveling from Jakarta, Indonesia.

During a speech in Jakarta Tuesday, Blinken spoke about how the United States plans to expand its military and economic presence in the Indo-Pacific region to achieve what he described as a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

--Updated at 2:29 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Reuters

UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip to discuss new COVID-19 aid

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short an official trip to the United States on Thursday to consider help for COVID-hit hospitality businesses but said firms were already receiving support through tax reliefs. Britain has reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections for two days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia#Covid#Kuala Lumpur#State Department#The Associated Press#Ap#The U S Embassy#Malaysian#The Ministry Of Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Africa's president back to work after COVID isolation

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work following a week of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday. Ramaphosa had mild symptoms and was treated at his official residence in Cape Town by South Africa's military health service as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

More than 40 Royal Caribbean cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19 after docking in Miami following their trip around the Caribbean

Forty-four passengers onboard Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas cruise tested positive for COVID-19 after the ship docked in Miami on Saturday. The cruise line also announced that one of the passengers onboard a prior cruise itinerary had tested positive for the Omicron variant. 'We were notified by the CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Central Asian countries back UN Resolution 2593, demand Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries have reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups.
INDIA
AFP

China's SenseTime relists Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it will press ahead with its Hong Kong listing, a week after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, the company filed a revised listing with the Hong Kong stock exchange with trading expected to start December 30. 
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy