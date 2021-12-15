Lily Collins’s French-Girl Wardrobe Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

You can probably recall a time where you just couldn’t stop wearing a particular wardrobe item for weeks, months, or even years on end. Everyone has their go-tos — maybe it’s that cozy sweater you’d be happy to slip into on any day, or the perfect-fitting pair of jeans you can’t stop coming back to. Celebrities, too, can’t help but repeat their off-duty favorites. Case in point: Lily Collins’ Mango shacket, which the actor has been wearing on repeat for almost a year now. Recently, the star stepped out in her go-to outerwear item for the first time in months, confirming that the shacket trend will continue to be the fashion girl staple into 2022.

