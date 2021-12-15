ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Compound discovery could pave way for more effective cancer drugs

By MATTHEW SPLETT
Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Florida researchers have developed a new compound that simultaneously attacks two key proteins critical for a cancer cell’s survival, a discovery that could aid in the development of more effective leukemia, lung and colon cancer drugs. In a study published Nov. 25 in Nature Communications, UF...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

