Deep Tech Platform Othoz Finalizes €10M Series A Round to Transform the Future of Investing in Capital Markets

By Omar Faridi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeeptech pioneer Othoz has completed a €10 million round to further “unlock the potential of artificial intelligence and drive the development of quantitative, machine learning (ML) based strategies for investing in capital markets.”. Led by Acton Capital and with participation of existing investors as well as several...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Markets#Investment#Series A Round#Deeptech#Acton Capital#Othoz Capital Gmbh
