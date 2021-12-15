Barclays Downgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Equalweight

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.38.

