Barclays Downgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley downgraded Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) from Overweight...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades HCA Holdings (HCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Baird Downgrades Herc, United Rentals; Cuts Price Target

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre downgraded Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) to Neutral from Outperform and lowered the price target to $161 (an upside of 3.85%) from $222. Dobre notes the stock has outperformed the market since June 2020, benefitting from tight equipment supply/demand dynamics in 2021. However, this benefit will likely dissipate as supply chain normalization leads to improved manufacturing production and higher equipment supply in 2022, adds the analyst.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Barclays Upgrades AT&T (T) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) from Equalweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Barclays Downgrades Domino's Pizza To Underweight

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein downgraded Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $495, down from $500. Domino's has "continued to deliver best in class fundamentals," but "industry headwinds are fading, leading to an easing in Domino's tailwinds," Bernstein told investors. The analyst believes...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) from Overweight to Equalweight with a price target of $280.00 (from $330.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Veeva Systems click here. For more ratings news on Veeva Systems click here. Shares of Veeva Systems closed at...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Starts Catalent (CTLT) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott initiates coverage on Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Mohawk Industries and Interface

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Home Furnishing, including Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK and Interface, Inc. TILE. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1838885/2-stocks-in-focus-from-buoyant-textile-home-furnishing-industry. Although COVID-induced supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs, and higher transportation and labor expenses continue to build pressure on margins for companies...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

BrightSphere stock slips after Morgan Stanley downgrades to Equalweight

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) stock dips 1.3% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys downgrades the stock to Equalweight due to more balanced risk/reward following its stock buybacks. His thesis was based on the pace of execution for strategic alternatives accelerating to boost shareholder value. "We saw an...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Barclays Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $26.00

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Downgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Neutral

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.38.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Downgrades Mimecast Limited (MIME) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Joshua Tilton downgraded Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) from Buy to Hold. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Mimecast Limited click here. For more ratings news on Mimecast Limited click here. Shares of Mimecast Limited closed at $79.23 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Constellium (CSTM) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick downgraded Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) from Overweight to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Arete Downgrades Wolfspeed (WOLF) to Sell

Arete analyst Jim Fontanelli downgraded Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Wolfspeed click here. For more ratings news on Wolfspeed click here. Shares of Wolfspeed closed at $124.06 yesterday.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Barclays downgrades Persimmon, upgrades Crest Nicholson and Berkeley

The bank cut Persimmon to ‘underweight' from ‘overweight’ and reduced the price target to 2,500p from 3,000p. Barclays said that following recent house price inflation, it expects affordability to come under further pressure in 2022 as interest rates and the cost of living rise. "Forward order books provide short-term protection...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Macquarie Downgrades MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Neutral

Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender downgraded MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Alibaba (BABA) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell downgraded Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Sonoco Products (SON) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Salvator Tiano upgraded Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $66.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Sonoco Products click here. For more ratings news on Sonoco Products click here. Shares of Sonoco Products closed at $55.01...
STOCKS

