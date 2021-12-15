Barclays Downgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Equalweight

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.
