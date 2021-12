an investment platform that’s focused on cultivating change in the financial system, has announced that they’ve now closed multiple funds. Combined, the total raises exceed $700M, bringing the company’s AUM to $1.2 billion. This key milestone comes more than 10 years after the firm emerged as one of the earliest and most active investors in the Fintech industry, signaling the next phase of growth for the firm as it “positions its platform, team and leadership for 2022 and beyond.”

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO