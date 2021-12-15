ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Justin Barron: Makes NHL debut

Barron had one hit and finished plus-1 over 9:10 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. Barron was called up from AHL Colorado and made...

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
Hurricanes' Jack Drury: Shines in NHL debut

Drury scored in his NHL debut while helping the Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. Carolina promoted Drury to the active roster as an emergency call-up, and he certainly didn't disappoint, adding four shots on goal to complement a pair of hits and blocked shots. The 21-year-old has short-term appeal as Carolina's second-round pick (No. 42 overall) from the 2018 draft.
NHL roundup: Caps down Jets, spoil Dave Lowry's coaching debut

Conor Sheary scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period for the visiting Washington Capitals on Friday in a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who lost their head coach and a game all in a 12-hour span. Friday started with Jets head coach Paul Maurice resigning his position...
Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Makes presence felt in NHL debut

Fitzgerald racked up a goal, five hits and a major penalty for fighting in his NHL debut Friday, but the Sabres took a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins. Buffalo summoned Fitzgerald from the minors following news that Robert Hagg (undisclosed) would be unavailable. The 24-year-old defenseman -- who also recorded a pair of blocked shots -- seemed more than ready for the opportunity on the big stage; he could see additional opportunities in short term since Haag has a "month-to-month" designation.
BEN SIMON SET TO MAKE NHL COACHING DEBUT

Former Cyclones Head Coach Ben Simon will coach the Detroit Red Wings in their game Saturday night as they host the New Jersey Devils. Simon, 43, will serve as the acting Head Coach for Detroit due to Health and Safety protocols affecting Red Wings Head Coach Jeff Blashill and Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay.
Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
Capitals' Joe Snively: Draws assist in NHL debut

Snively earned an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. In a storybook moment, the Virginia native set up Connor McMichael for the opening goal at 7:58 of the first period. The only thing that could have made Snively's NHL debut better would have been a Capitals win. The 25-year-old has been effective with 22 points in 21 contests for AHL Hershey, but he's unlikely to see more than a bottom-six role with the Capitals.
Bruins, Predators shut down; weekend games postponed for Maple Leafs, Canucks

The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have been shut down until the Christmas break ends on Dec. 27, the NHL announced Saturday. Additionally, The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not play this weekend due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Here's a look at each team's impacted games:. Team Date Opponent.
