Check out the vintage 70s and 80s decor in the photo gallery below!. Many of us from the Capital Region may not remember this Montgomery County Mall, but if you're from out near Amsterdam, you most certainly do. With its classic 1970s wood paneling, plants, pastel colors, and even leather chairs, Amsterdam Mall wasn't the shopping giant that rivals Crossgates Mall and Colonie Center are, but it definitely had its own niche.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO