China adds new incentives for banks to lend to small businesses

By Reuters
 5 days ago
A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will step up support for small businesses, unveiling new financial incentives for local banks to lend to those companies, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

Since early last year, Chinese authorities have introduced a raft of measures to support small businesses, which are vital for growth and jobs but have been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government will shift the current loan repayment relief scheme for small firms, set to expire by the end of this year, to a new scheme. Under it, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will provide capital to local banking institutions to encourage them to lend to small businesses, according to the State Council, the country's cabinet.

The new scheme will run from the start of 2022 through June 2023.

Authorities will also roll over a 400-billion-yuan relending quota that supports inclusive financing to small businesses, and boost relending quotas if necessary, and local banking institutions can apply for cheaper funds from the PBOC as an incentive, according to the State Council.

"At present, small, medium-sized and micro firms and individual businesses are facing great difficulties," it said.

"It is necessary to focus on the survival of market entities to respond to the new downward pressure on the economy and use market-based measures to step up the support for small business."

The government will also ramp up support for manufacturing firms, which will have priority with the government's tax and fee cuts policy and get more long-term loans, it added.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe’s new monetary bad cop has right bark

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joachim Nagel will replace Jens Weidmann as head of Germany’s Bundesbank, the country’s finance minister Christian Lindner tweeted on Monday. It’s a reassuringly boring appointment for Germany, and Europe. Nagel is unlikely to rock the boat too much at the Bundesbank....
BUSINESS
Reuters

China must share more data on virus origins - WHO chief

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China must be more forthcoming with data and information related to the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there had been "many failures" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron jitters support safe-haven euro zone debt markets

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped on Monday to its lowest level in almost two weeks, with demand for safe-haven assets firm as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe. The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
