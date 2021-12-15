UT defensive back from Dallas accused of violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law

A UT freshman defensive back from Kimball High School in Dallas has been accused of violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law.

Court records show Ishmail Ibraheem is accused of sharing sexually explicit images of an Oklahoma State co-ed who reported the incident to police in September.

Court documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman suggest the woman told investigators she had received a screenshot from a Tik Tok video depicting her and Ibraheem having consensual sex this past summer.

The University says it has suspended Ibraheem from all team activities until the case moves through the legal process.

