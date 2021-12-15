ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

UT defensive back from Dallas accused of violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IL7M5_0dNOOIKr00

A UT freshman defensive back from Kimball High School in Dallas has been accused of violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law.

Court records show Ishmail Ibraheem is accused of sharing sexually explicit images of an Oklahoma State co-ed who reported the incident to police in September.

Court documents obtained by the Austin American-Statesman suggest the woman told investigators she had received a screenshot from a Tik Tok video depicting her and Ibraheem having consensual sex this past summer.

The University says it has suspended Ibraheem from all team activities until the case moves through the legal process.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy