Aunty Kate Middleton’s special reunion with Archie

For someone who adores children as much as the Duchess of Cambridge, being separated from her own niece and nephew has been a tough pill to swallow.

Getty Images

It’s believed that Kate, Prince William, and their three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – only met Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son, Archie, “a handful of times” before the Sussexes fled to the US. They’ve never met Lilibet, who was born this June.

Now, a “terribly apologetic” Harry is looking to change all that this Christmas. As whispers swirl that Harry hopes to fly to London for the holidays, sources tell New Idea that playdates with “Aunty Kate” and the Cambridge trio will be in store for Archie and Lili.