Combat Sports

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 28 Champion Crowned

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hiromu Takahashi goes back-to-back. Hiromu Takahashi captured the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 28 crown, defeating YOH in the finals. Takahashi was able to score the victory after hitting Time Bomb 2 following a back and forth bout where...

www.fightful.com

Fightful

Fightful

