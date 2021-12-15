ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SK Hynix Samples 24Gb DDR5 Chips, 96GB DIMMs Possible

By Anton Shilov
 5 days ago
SK hynix announced that it had begun sampling the industry's first 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, opening the door to 48GB and 96GB memory modules for next-generation servers, including AMD's Genoa and Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. In addition, the same devices can be used to build 24GB unbuffered DIMMs for desktops and...

#Sk Hynix#Memory Module#Ddr5 Chips#Sk#Amd S Genoa#Dimms#Euv#Ddr5 Devices#Ecc#Amazon Web Services
