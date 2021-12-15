ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankan shares snap 4-session winning streak as financials drag

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Wednesday, snapping a four-session winning run, dragged down by financials stocks, while data after market closed showed the country's economy contracted due to the pandemic.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) settled 0.36% lower at 11,754.46, after hitting an all-time high of 11,871.72 earlier in the day.

* Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc (LOLC.CM) and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

* Sri Lanka's economy contracted by 1.5% in the third quarter from a year earlier, due to a third wave of COVID-19 infections that peaked in August hitting industries and services, the government data office said on Wednesday.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.44 billion rupees ($42.03 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 302.5 million shares from 533.7 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 127.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 762 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 576,194, and deaths rose by 20 to 14,661, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.26% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

