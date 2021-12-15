Finals Week at CDE: Hot Chocolate Bar

Depending on where you live, you know there are many not-so-kind moments that come with winter's dropping temperatures and thick dustings of snow. Not only does it become unbelievably difficult to get out of bed in the morning, but ice-covered cars and porches need to be scraped off, and then there's the layers and layers of clothes you need to put on before stepping out for even a quick five-minute chore.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO