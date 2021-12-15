ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICC Test Player Rankings: Head, Labuschagne and Shaheen attain career-best spots

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], December 15 (ANI): Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have gained from their fine performances in Brisbane, attaining career-best positions in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, as has Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi after the Dhaka Test. Labuschagne's first innings 74 in the first Test...

