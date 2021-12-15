Vedanta Aluminium unveils Sustainable Development Report for FY21
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titled 'Nature, Nurture, Future', the report captures Environmental, SocialGovernance (ESG) sustainability highlights of FY 2020-21, such as:21% reduction in GHG emission intensity over FY 2011-12 baseline93% of mined out area rehabilitated for biodiversity management16.5 billion litres of water recycled for reuse in plant operationsDeep community...
GUANGZHOU, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 600 hydrogen-powered vehicles will be in operation during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. Late last month, the China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) launched a 20,000-tonnes-per-year green hydrogen plant in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): In a bid to establish Odisha as the chemical hub of the country, the Indian Chemical Engineering Congress (CHEMCON 2021) will be organised in Bhubaneshwar from December 26 to 30. "Odisha's contribution to the chemical sector is significant compared to other states and stands...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asserted that this year (2021-22) India will achieve USD 400 billion export target, something which has never happened before. Further, talking about the new markets which will help India to achieve the said export target, Goyal...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday flagged off a consignment of 40 metric tons of processed pineapple for Hamburg, Germany. This is the first such big shipment sent to any foreign country in recent times. Tripura has earned fame in the international...
New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Assuring full commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Friday said that Paris is open and ready to provide additional Rafale aircraft upon India's request. She made these remarks during a conversation with Dr Mohan Kumar, Chairman of research and...
New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANJI): There would be no impact of the World Trade Organization (WTO) panel's findings on Sugar on any of India's existing and ongoing policy measures in the sugar sector, informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ministry said that India believes that its measures are...
Alfa Laval has signed a global collaboration agreement with Microsoft to develop a suite of innovative digital tools for facilitating service and maintenance of Alfa Laval plate heat exchangers. By using data intelligence and AI, the services will enable customers to assess the need for service through digital interaction Alfa Laval.
Not that long ago, few U.S. developers were thinking about incorporating sustainable features into their warehouse projects. Today, however, new warehouses are often either being built to meet the sustainable standards of recognized green rating systems like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) or are “sustainability-ready,” with the structural integrity to support the addition of sustainable features, like solar panels on rooftops.
New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, extends invitation to aluminium producers at the Enterprise Odisha 2021 event for partnering in its Aluminium Park project which will come up at Jharsuguda, Odisha. With an aspiration to 'Make in India...
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st edition of the GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad and said that the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas is key for sustainable development. During the conference, Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said, "I appreciate and...
Last week, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2022 the International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development (IYBSSD). An initiative championed by the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP), which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, the international year will be organised under the auspices of UNESCO.
The confusing world of competing sustainability reporting frameworks and standards is soon to become a little simpler. Find out how in this new report from S&P Global, which covers:. Updates on the creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) How ISSB fits in with reporting and ESG disclosure frameworks.
Corruption spreads through societies and erodes people’s trust in leaders and institutions, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told an anti-corruption conference on Monday, stressing that “greed over need, harms us all”. In a video message to the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Maharashtra on Saturday reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 48. Of these, 28 patients have been discharged after they tested negative for the virus in the RT PCR test. According...
In this era, the most important part for the generation is to realize the impact of the economy. It leads to an economy where everyday work, innovation, entrepreneurship as well as technology could lead you to a much better world. For anyone to achieve this, a global system shift is required that can keep the valuable components of the old market as well as embrace the new economic models. There is a basic requirement to shift the whole impact of the economy which is a very common language for both the impact and also integration. Now here is a list of some of the best places in Europe where you can study sustainable development.
The integrated nature of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presents a challenge to implementing the 2030 Agenda. Analytical methods to support decision-makers are often developed without explicitly incorporating decision-makers' views and experience. Here, we investigate whether existing methods are fit-for-purpose in supporting decision-makers at national and subnational levels. We identify prominent methods for SDG interaction analysis, which we then evaluate by engaging directly (via a survey and interviews) with method developers and decision-makers in Sweden. We find that decision-makers prioritize methods that are simple and flexible to apply and able to provide directly actionable and understandable results. They are less concerned with the accuracy, precision, completeness or quantitative nature of the knowledge. Prominent categories of methods include self-assessment, expert judgement, literature-based, statistical analyses and modelling. Interviewed decision-makers consider these methods in line with the features prioritized in the survey but highlight low performance on features they value highly, such as the extent to which results are actionable and overall ease of use. Methods developers have limited awareness of decision-makers' priorities and requirements, so hindering methodological advancement. They should focus on the practical value of applications to support decision-makers, resource-constrained organizations and those seeking to evaluate multiple cases.
Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved USD 195 million loan for Pakistan in order to improve electricity distribution and implement energy sector reforms to increase service quality for consumers. "The Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project (EDEIP) will help distribution companies improve operations...
Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], December 19 (ANI): The biodiversity gallery in Haldwani showcases the lesser-known aspects of the unexplored and rich biodiversity of Uttarakhand. Established with funding from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), the biodiversity gallery is in an attempt to plug the gap between the diverse, yet unexplored flora...
