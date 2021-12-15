ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubisoft staff “don't understand” company's new NFT scheme

gamesindustry.biz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft employees have expressed scepticism of the firm's new NFT platform, Ubisoft Quartz, following the addition of NFTs into the PC version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to internal messages seen by Kotaku, a post on Ubisoft's internal social media hub began to quickly fill...

www.gamesindustry.biz

PC Gamer

Ubisoft's NFT announcement video is overwhelmingly disliked

Correction: The original version of this article claimed the video had been de-listed from YouTube. A spokesman for Ubisoft says that trailer was never publicly listed on YouTube, as it is embedded on the Quartz website. Original story follows:. It seems like only yesterday we were reporting on Ubisoft's plans...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Ubisoft Doing NFTs Proves There’s No Depth Too Low

In news that’s almost universally been met with a protracted jerking off motion, Ubisoft have announced they’re doing NFTs. Titled Ubisoft Quartz, this blockchain-led technology will be added to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, allowing users to trade digital items with each other known as Digits. It’s rather apt they’d add to...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Ubisoft slammed over Quartz NFT announcement

Ubisoft Quartz is the developer’s brand-new NFT endeavor, but it appears the majority of fans are not impressed by the announcement. Ubisoft is responsible for some great titles over the course of gaming history, such as The Division, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Rainbow Six, and so many others. But, with...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Ubisoft creates the Quartz, an energy-efficient NFT platform

On the 9th of December 2021, Ubisoft will distribute NFTs to PC players on the Tezos blockchain, beginning with Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft launched its first entry into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) via a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz, which will launch in beta this week alongside Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for PC users. Players can receive Digits, which are "the first NFTs playable in Triple-A games (AAA) and running on energy-efficient technology," according to a statement posted on the Ubisoft website. On December 9, 12, and 15, in the United States and Canada, digital items such as in-game vehicles and weaponry will be launched in limited quantities and editions and given away for free to early adopters. In addition to the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Australia will have access to Quartz.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft's NFT Announcement Went Down Like A Fart In A Lift

Ubisoft has officially announced its own play-to-earn gaming venture, called Ubisoft Quartz, which will let players grab limited-edition cosmetic items for its roster of live titles to then be sold to third-party marketplaces in exchange for cryptocurrency. Cor. Really gets you going, doesn't it?. The company's curiosity in cryptocurrency emerged...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Ubisoft is bringing NFT gear to Ghost Recon

Ubisoft is officially getting into NFTs. On Tuesday, the company announced a new platform, Ubisoft Quartz, where it will offer NFTs that it’s calling Digits. The Digits will be available first as in-game items like vehicles, weapons, and equipment in Ghost Recon Breakpoint in beta on Windows beginning later this week, according to a press release.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoin.com

Video Game Giant Ubisoft Launches NFT Platform, Software Firm's Blockchain-Tech Runs on Tezos

The French video game manufacturer based in Montreuil, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, has announced the company has launched a blockchain-based platform called Ubisoft Quartz. According to the company, the platform will enhance specific games with playable and energy-efficient non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Ubisoft Quartz Revealed. For quite some time, video game...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Ubisoft made good on its NFT scheme promise with ‘Ubisoft Quartz’

File this one under “who asked for this”: Ubisoft is going all in on the crypto dystopia with a new NFT-driven implementation in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. “Ubisoft Quartz is a new experience for our players, built upon our vision of creating an ever-greater connection between you and the game worlds you love,” the company declared today. “It aims at offering you more autonomy and agency when interacting with the in-game items that help you craft your own story. This is the place where you can acquire Digits, the first Ubisoft NFTs (non-fungible tokens), playable in a HD game and relying on an energy-efficient technology.”
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Ubisoft’s first NFT plans make no sense

Ubisoft became the first big-name game publisher to jump on the non-fungible token bandwagon Tuesday. After teasing its interest in the space last month, the company is officially rolling out Quartz, a system of in-game cosmetic items powered by a new kind of NFT, called "Digits." Further Reading. By using...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Ubisoft launches NFT-focused service called Ubisoft Quartz

Ubisoft has made itself the first major company in gaming to bring NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to the medium. Through a new service called Ubisoft Quartz, players will be able to earn playable NFT cosmetics in games, with the first such game being Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to a...
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Gamer-hate: Ubisoft’s new NFT project video gets 96% dislike ratio

French gaming giant Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s new nonfungible token (NFT) project, Quartz, is facing strong pushback from the gaming community. Ubisoft unveiled the beta launch of Quartz via a brief YouTube video on Wednesday that has 214,721 views at the time of writing. The project aims to combine NFTs and blockchain technology with existing AAA game titles and announced Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint as its first game to officially integrate NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Ubisoft's NFTs are a new shade of beige | This Week in Business

It looks like the rubber is hitting the road when it comes to blockchain gaming as this week marked a few more companies jumping on the bandwagon, along with the first actual implementation of it from Ubisoft, who was into blockchain gaming way back before it was uncool. I kid,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft Could Reconsider Its New NFTs If Environmental Impacts Aren't Solved

Ubisoft has today announced Ubisoft Quartz, its first blockchain-powered NFT system. But while NFTs are a source of excitement for some, many are concerned about their environmental impact due to the energy consumption they require. Ubisoft says that it has chosen an energy efficient system for Quartz, but has told IGN that it will reconsider the project if the blockchain ecosystem proves to be unsustainable.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Ubisoft’s NFT announcement gets more than 95% dislikes on YouTube

Ubisoft‘s plans to add to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its games has been met with overwhelming backlash. The announce trailer for the Ubisoft Quartz platform was posted on the official Ubisoft North America YouTube channel, and at the time of writing has received over 105,000 views. Viewers have also...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Kitsumon is the Metaverse for All Gamers: Even if You Don't Understand Crypto

The Kitsumon metaverse is one that we expect to attract gamers from all walks of life, uniting gamers of all stripes into a single, shared blockchain gaming experience. Players can engage in the game by taking on any number of in-game professions. They can choose to breed, train, and prepare their Kitsu for battle. Or, they can raise and trade crops to help other players feed Kitsu, or even skip the gameplay altogether and trade Kitsu as collectible NFTs on the open market. All of the game items they create will be theirs to do with as they see fit.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Virginie Haas departs from Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that chief studio operating officer Virginie Haas has departed from the company. Haas served in the role for 16 months before leaving to pursue other projects. She previously served as an independent director of the publisher's board when joined in 2017. The company said that while it's...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Stalker 2 auctioning off rights to an NPC likeness as an NFT

GSC Game World is turning to NFTs, as the Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl developer today announced plans to auction off the rights to appear in the game as an NPC, as represented by a blockchain token. The auction will take place in January, with the winner being able to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Game Changers 2021: Part Five

The GamesIndustry.biz Game Changers is an initiative that profiles individuals and organisations making progress in vital areas like diversity, accessibility, charity, mental health, progressive politics, lifting emerging markets, uniting communities, and more -- people whose stories can show us how this industry can be that better and more inclusive place.
VIDEO GAMES

