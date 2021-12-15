Ubisoft staff “don't understand” company's new NFT scheme

On the 9th of December 2021, Ubisoft will distribute NFTs to PC players on the Tezos blockchain, beginning with Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft launched its first entry into nonfungible tokens (NFTs) via a new platform called Ubisoft Quartz, which will launch in beta this week alongside Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect for PC users. Players can receive Digits, which are "the first NFTs playable in Triple-A games (AAA) and running on energy-efficient technology," according to a statement posted on the Ubisoft website. On December 9, 12, and 15, in the United States and Canada, digital items such as in-game vehicles and weaponry will be launched in limited quantities and editions and given away for free to early adopters. In addition to the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Australia will have access to Quartz.

