ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

UK trade body recommends removal of some measures on biodiesel imports

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's new post-Brexit trade authority said on Wednesday it was proposing...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Frost resigns immediately citing concerns over Government’s ‘direction of travel’

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned “with immediate effect” as he told Boris Johnson that building a new relationship with the EU would be a “long-term task”.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week with an agreement to leave in January.But in a letter to the PM released on Saturday evening, he said that he was “disappointed that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect”.Lord Frost...
TRAVEL
Agriculture Online

UK Brexit minister Frost confirms he is resigning

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Saturday he was resigning with immediate effect, citing concerns over the "direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson -Mail on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional COVID-19 restrictions, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported. "Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's government," the newspaper said. Downing Street...
POLITICS
Reuters

London Mayor: Inevitable we will have more COVID restrictions

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday. Khan declared a "major incident" on Saturday to help the capital's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Uk#Reuters#Trade Remedies Authority#Hvo#Tra
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Devolved nations demand more cash support from Treasury ahead of Cobra meeting

The UK’s devolved administrations have ramped up their demands for more cash support in response to the rise in Omicron cases across the country.The first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all pressed Boris Johnson for more financial aid as protective measures are being put in place across the three nations to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.On Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that a Cobra meeting with the devolved nations would go ahead over the weekend to discuss the response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.A spokesperson for the First Minister of Scotland said that during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
Agriculture Online

Brazil government reaffirms lower biofuel content in diesel for 2022

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed into law a measure to reduce the country's mandatory biodiesel content in diesel to 10% for all of 2022, in a setback for powerful local biofuels and oilseeds processor lobbies. Brazil was supposed to adopt a 14% biofuel mix...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China back to buy French wheat, barley after price slide -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have made fresh purchases of French wheat and barley this week following a slide in prices, with around 10 large vessels thought to have been booked, five European traders said on Friday. The volume was on top of another round of deals about...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Despite Christmas truce, EU, UK still fight over Brexit deal

One year after the Brexit trade deal was supposed to end acrimony between the European Union and the departed United Kingdom, both sides showed Friday that theirs is still a relationship tainted by bad blood and accusations of bad faith.They did postpone talks on their continued deep-seated differences into the New Year, a welcome respite since their trade negotiations last year slipped deep past countless deadlines and into Christmas Eve before an awkward compromise was found.But on a day when the 27-nation bloc was counting on some positive feedback for what it saw as a breakthrough proposal to regulate...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK signs trade deal with Australia but economy will grow by just 0.08% by 2035

The UK has finally signed a trade deal with Australia – the first with a new partner since Brexit – but it will add just 0.08 per cent to the economy and not until 2035.The agreement will scrap tariffs on UK exports, allow young backpackers to visit for longer and give greater certainty to scientists, lawyers and other professionals seeking visas, ministers say.But the signing – six months after an outline deal was announced by Boris Johnson – is certain to trigger criticism that British farmers are being sacrificed in the desperation to agree it.Tariffs will be scrapped immediately on...
ECONOMY
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UK wheat crop seen at 13.99 mln T, up 44.8% -ministry

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year rose to 13.99 million tonnes, up 44.8% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The estimate was marginally down from an initial forecast of 14.02 million issued in October. The rise was driven partly by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 sugar output seen at 32 mln tns, down 16.7% - Unica

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous cycle, industry group Unica said on Thursday. Unica has also estimated the country's total ethanol output at 27.7 billion liters this season, down...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. The Uyghur Tribunal, made up of lawyers, academics and businesspeople,...
U.K.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

(Updates with Australian Treasurer's comments on China) LONDON/SYDNEY Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy