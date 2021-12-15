ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Budget update forecasts unemployment falling to 4.25% by mid-2023

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's budget update will forecast one million jobs will be created over the next four years and unemployment will fall to 4.25% by June 2023. In an upbeat economic assessment, the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook will estimate that more than 13.8 million people will be employed by June 2025. This...

KPVI Newschannel 6

California job growth slows; unemployment rate falls

(The Center Square) – California payrolls added 47,500 nonfarm workers in November compared with October’s 96,800 new hires, according to the state Employment Development Department. November’s unemployment rate of 6.9% improved from October’s 7.3%. The November data does not reflect the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant in...
ECONOMY
Missoulian

State unemployment falls to record low

Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in November, according to preliminary federal data released Friday, tying the lowest level since the government began tracking the state’s employment statistics in 1976. The total number of employed Montanans has continued to climb since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
ECONOMY
wunc.org

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.9% in November

North Carolina's jobless rate for November fell to 3.9%, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, as employment surged by one measurement released by the agency. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which compares to 4.1% in October, continued its year-plus long decline after the state's economy shook off the tightest COVID-19 lockdown and commerce restrictions from the first half of 2020.
ECONOMY
bigblueunbiased.com

The Unemployment Rate In Stanly Continues To Fall.

Stanly County’s October joblessness rate was 3.4 percent, as indicated by new area explicit information from the state’s Department of Commerce delivered recently, a slight abatement from September, when the rate was 3.5 percent. It’s the province’s most minimal rate in over two years. The last time the...
ECONOMY
Josh Frydenberg
Jim Chalmers
WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment falls to pre-pandemic level

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since March 2020, the last month before COVID-19-related business closures impacted workers across the state. According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), the state recorded an unemployment rate of 4% in November. The new seasonally adjusted rate is down 0.2 of a percentage point from October and it matches the March 2020 rate. In a year-to-year comparison, the November figure dropped by 1.6 percentage points.
ECONOMY
WTHR

Indiana unemployment rate falls to 2 decade low

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's unemployment rate for November fell to 3%, which is a low point the state has not seen in more than 20 years. The Department of Workforce Development also released Friday that Indiana saw a gain of nearly 70,000 jobs from May to November. “It has been...
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Jobs: Wales' unemployment rate falls again to 3.7%

Unemployment in Wales has again fallen in the three months to October. A total of 56,000 people were jobless, which is 3.7% of those over 16 years old - this is lower than the UK average of 4.2%. Compared with the three months to July, unemployment has fallen by 9,000.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

UK unemployment falls despite end of furlough

UK unemployment fell as businesses continued to hire staff despite the end of the furlough programme, official figures showed. The number of people jobless and seeking work dropped by 127,000 to 1.423 million in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics said. The jobless rate edged down to 4.2% from 4.3%.
ECONOMY
#Labor Party#Economic Recovery#Deloitte Access Economics
albuquerquenews.net

Rising wages could increase consumer costs, says U.S. Conference Board

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a November survey involving compensation of workers, conducted by the Conference Board, a nonprofit group of mostly large businesses, companies are setting aside more money since wages are expected to increase at the fastest rate in more than a decade. Additionally, employers are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Japan enacts record extra budget to boost virus-hit economy

Japan's parliament enacted a record supplementary budget worth over $300 billion on Monday as part of measures to bolster the world's third largest economy as the pandemic threat drags on. The extra budget -- larger than the total annual GDP of countries such as Colombia, Vietnam and Finland -- will fund part of the massive virus stimulus package announced last month by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Upper House lawmakers approved the 35.98 trillion yen ($317 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year, with the majority allocated for economic measures. They include cash handouts for children under 18, subsidies for small businesses, and pay rises for nurses and care-givers.
HEALTH
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

European indices in green; U.K. unemployment rate falls

London +0.59%. U.K. employment data remained strong in November, with 257,000 staff added to payrolls. November jobless claims change -49.8K vs -14.9K prior. Claimant count rate reached 4.9%, prior 5.0%. Unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in October in-line with expectations, prior 4.3%. Employment rose by 149K in the August-October period,...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

Almost Everyone In This State Has A Job

The rebound from the precipitous rise in unemployment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. Before the virus had spread widely, the jobless rate in America was 3.5% in February 2020, a five-decade low. It soared to 14.7% in April, as 2.5 million people lost their jobs. The jobs report just […]
ECONOMY

