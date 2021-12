The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh seeks to appoint an experienced and dynamic individual to lead the Education, Training and Assessment Department. The College is a globally focused professional membership organisation and registered charity based in Edinburgh, which exists to support the medical profession to deliver the gold standard in healthcare provision. We have a network of over 14,000 Members worldwide, with over 40% of our membership based internationally there is an increasing need for the College to connect, engage and enthuse our global RCPE community to enable them to work collectively to improve the quality of healthcare across the world. This is achieved through the provision of our world-renowned education and training programmes to support professional development for physicians throughout their careers. In the coming years we aim to develop our online Education Portal as a world-class learning and development resource.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO