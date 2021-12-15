JOB ALERT: Aaron’s in Longview needs a sales associate

Longview, TX

Aaron’s

Sales Associate

Must be at least 18 years old

-Able to perform physical job including lifting up to 50 lbs. without help and 300 lbs. with a dolly

Responsibilities

-Help customers find what they need

-Maintain a positive sales floor environment

-Handle clerical duties like customer files and contracts

-Assist with cleaning, organizing and moving merchandise

-Solid communication skills

-Desire to help customers

Benefits

-Medical, Dental, Vision

-Tuition Reimbursement

-Pay on Demand Options

-Basic Life and AD&D

-Employee Retirement Plan (401(k))

-Employee Assistance Program

-Parental Leave Benefits

-Flexible Spending Accounts

-Health Savings Accounts

-Short-Term Disability

-Long-Term Disability

-Employee Stock Purchase Plan

-Paid Time Off (including vacation days, sick days and holidays)

-Financial Wellness Programs

-Physical Wellness Programs

Discounts

-Matching Gifts

-Community Outreach

-Employee Business Resource Groups

-Average Annual Total Compensation: $27,374

