Longview, TX

JOB ALERT: Aaron’s in Longview needs a sales associate

By Patrick Cunningham
 5 days ago

Longview, TX
Aaron’s
Sales Associate
Must be at least 18 years old
-Able to perform physical job including lifting up to 50 lbs. without help and 300 lbs. with a dolly

Responsibilities

-Help customers find what they need
-Maintain a positive sales floor environment
-Handle clerical duties like customer files and contracts
-Assist with cleaning, organizing and moving merchandise
-Solid communication skills
-Desire to help customers

Benefits

-Medical, Dental, Vision
-Tuition Reimbursement
-Pay on Demand Options
-Basic Life and AD&D
-Employee Retirement Plan (401(k))
-Employee Assistance Program
-Parental Leave Benefits
-Flexible Spending Accounts
-Health Savings Accounts
-Short-Term Disability
-Long-Term Disability
-Employee Stock Purchase Plan
-Paid Time Off (including vacation days, sick days and holidays)
-Financial Wellness Programs
-Physical Wellness Programs
Discounts
-Matching Gifts
-Community Outreach
-Employee Business Resource Groups
-Average Annual Total Compensation: $27,374

