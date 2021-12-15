ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

By Carson Vickroy
 5 days ago

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY

REST OF TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Afternoon thunderstorms could pose a strong wind threat. Rain chances will not effect our afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 77. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Conditions will continue to remain very warm for the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms increasing as the cold front finally begins to clear the area. This will be the best chance of widespread rain over the next several days. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 53. High: 57. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain will begin to come to an end in the morning hours followed by much cooler temperatures in the afternoon. We should see a break or two in the clouds during the afternoon hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 39. High: 50. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Party cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 52. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 38. High: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.

