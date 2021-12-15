Street in Longview closed after multiple power lines down due to crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Multiple downed power lines are blocking a street in Longview after a car crash early Wednesday morning.

Local police reported a crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of N. High Street near the center of town.

It’s unclear how many cars are involved in the wreck or if anyone was injured.

Traffic has been closed in both directions on High Street until the road is cleared. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to work or school.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.