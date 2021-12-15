ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Street in Longview closed after multiple power lines down due to crash

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GHRo_0dNOLcge00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Multiple downed power lines are blocking a street in Longview after a car crash early Wednesday morning.

Local police reported a crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the 800 block of N. High Street near the center of town.

It’s unclear how many cars are involved in the wreck or if anyone was injured.

Traffic has been closed in both directions on High Street until the road is cleared. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to work or school.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man dead after one-vehicle Rusk County wreck

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an early morning crash in Rusk County on Sunday. The crash occurred on US 259, roughly 7.5 miles south of Kilgore. DPS said that 37-year-old Malcolm McBath was traveling south on US 259 North in the inside lane when his 2010 Toyota Corolla vehicle drifted […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after Panola County crash Sunday morning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to UT […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Longview man dead after being found shot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers responded to a shooting call at the 2100 block of Fourteenth Street on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. 38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview was found outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say that the motive and circumstances […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal pedestrian crashes increase in East Texas, officials urge drivers to be cautious due to holiday season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Over the past week alone, there have been around four fatal pedestrian wrecks three of which occurred in Nacogdoches and one in Lufkin. With holiday shopping in full gear across East Texas, stores and parking lots have become busy. “More often than not, it’s usually the driver’s inattention or being distracted,” […]
LINDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Longview, TX
Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested, charged with manslaughter after allegedly swerving into opposite lane in fatal crash

NOTE: DPS initially gave an incorrect identity for the deceased victim in the crash, calling her Rachel Raper instead of Taylor Raper. They issued a correction that is now reflected in the article. VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was arrested for manslaughter after allegedly purposefully swerving into another lane on FM 1651, […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police investigating shooting death of 27-year-old man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — On Saturday, around 3:21 a.m., Longview police responded to a shooting that occurred at the 1200 block of South Twelfth Street. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive male victim that appeared to have been shot. First responders took the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, where he later […]
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Traffic Accident#High Street#Weather#N High St There#Nexstar Media Inc
KETK / FOX51 News

AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl missing from Fairview

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Fairview. Hayley Giandoni is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 170 pounds and is about 5’4″. She was last seen in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive at 6 p.m. on Saturday […]
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother brings awareness to stop signs being run in Tyler residential area

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A neighborhood in Tyler has had enough with cars speeding and running stop signs by their homes.   Vehicles go flying through the roads at this 4-way stop at Sunnbrook Drive and Fair Lane between old Jacksonville highway and South Broadway Avenue. Most times, after nearly being hit while walking with her children, one mother posted on the Tyler Rant and Raves Facebook page […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches, 2nd fatal pedestrian crash this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches early Wednesday morning. A preliminary DPS report states that at 5:20 a.m., 68-year-old Mardella Nooner, a Nacogdoches native, was crossing the intersection of U.S. HWY 259 and CR 104. Nooner was hit by a 2012 Nissan SUV driven by 38-year-old Sharita Bailey, […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
412
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy