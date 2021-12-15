Recruiting Central: Capsule Looks at Hogs'  Signees on National Signing Day

The Razorbacks will have 18 early enrollees in large class signed Wednesday

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff have signed 22 student-athletes set to join the Razorbacks, including 18 early enrollees. The class is made up of players from six states, including 10 from Arkansas.

Notes on the class

• Class consists of 19 high school athletes, 2 transfers, 1 ProKick Australia

• No. 17 class according to 247Sports – highest national ranking by 247 since 2004, ranked No. 7 in SEC is best ranking since 2008

• No. 12 class according to Rivals – highest national ranking in history of Rivals rankings, ranked No. 6 in SEC is highest ranking in history of Rivals rankings

• 10 signees from Arkansas are the most since 2015

• First time in school history with four signees that will play in US Army All-American Bowl

• Six signees played in their state championship games

• WR Jadon Haselwood is the highest rated recruit to ever sign with Arkansas (surpassing QB Mitch Mustain)

MAX FLETCHER | Punter | 6-5 | 190 | Melbourne, Australia | ProKick Australia

Rated the No. 5 punter in the national recruiting class by 247Sports … Product of ProKick Australia in Melbourne, Australia … Coached by Nathan Chapman and John Smith … Father, Dustin, played 23 years of Australian rules football in the Australian Football League, playing all 23 seasons for Essendon Football Club and representing Australia in international competitions … Brother, Mason, is the starting punter at Cincinnati, who Arkansas will host to open the 2022 season … Son of Dustin and Suzanne Fletcher, has one brother, Mason … Birthdate: October 9, 2002.

TYRUS WASHINGTON | Tight End | 6-4 | 230 | Leesburg, Ga. | Lee County HS

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 55 player in Georgia and the No. 29 tight end in the country by Rivals … Played tight end and was a three-year starter for head coach Dean Fabrizio at Lee County High School … Hauled in 22 receptions for 307 yards (14.0 ypc) and five touchdowns as a senior … Named first team in Region 1-6A and helped the team to an 11-2 record and state quarterfinal appearance … As a junior, made 17 catches for 258 yards (15.2 ypc) and 11 touchdowns … Member of a 12-2 team that reached the state title game … Son of Donta and Vanessa Washington, has one sister, Aiya … Birthdate: June 8, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: South Carolina, Tennessee, Nebraska, UCF, Georgia Tech and others.

E'MARION HARRIS | Offensive Line | 6-7 | 370 | Little Rock, Ark. | Joe T. Robinson HS

Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 3 player in Arkansas and No. 29 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Played both offensive and defensive line for head coach Todd Eskola at Joe T. Robinson High School … Helped Joe T. Robinson to a state championship with a 14-1 record as a senior … Graded at 86% as an offensive lineman, while adding 61 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the defense line … As a junior played on a team that went 8-4 and qualified for the state playoffs … Appeared in nine games and recorded 36 total tackles with 15.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks … His sophomore season, he helped the team to a 14-1 record and a state title … Registered 44 tackles with 14.0 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss … Started at right tackle as a freshman on a team that finished 12-3 and qualified for the state title game … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others …Son of Elliott and Tiffany Harris, has a brother Elliott Jr. and a sister, Talia … Birthdate: September 8, 2004 … Son of former Arkansas defensive lineman Elliott Harris (2001-04).

NICO DAVILLIER | Defensive Line | 6-4 | 275 | Maumelle, Ark. | Maumelle HS

Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … Rated the No. 4 player in Arkansas and No. 22 strongside defensive end by Rivals … Also played offensive line for Kirk Horton at Maumelle High School … Saw action as a wildcat quarterback for the Hornets … Posted 74 tackles with 26.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one pass broken up in his senior season … As a junior made 39 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one forced fumble … Started on the defensive line as a sophomore and helped the team to an 8-3 record and state playoff appearance … Also played basketball at Maumelle and averaged 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that reached the state title game … Originally from New Orleans, La. … Son of Patrick Jr. and Veronica Davillier, has three sisters, Latoya, Epiphany and Gimyrah, and two brothers, Patrick III and Anthony … Birthdate: January 1, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and others.

ANTHONY BROWN | Defensive Back | 6-0 | 185 | Milan, Tenn. | Milan HS

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 18 player in Tennessee and No. 43 safety in the country according to Rivals … Played on both sides of the ball for head coach Carl Diffee at Milan High School … As a junior, completed 20-of-50 passes for 249 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions … Ran 96 times for 927 yards (9.7 ypc) and eight touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 299 yards (18.7 ypc) and five touchdowns … Defensively, logged 64 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and nine passes broken up … Was a finalist for the Class 3A Mr. Football award and named All-West Tennessee offensive player of the year … Part of a team that went 14-3 and reached the state title game … Has one brother, Adonus Madison … Birthdate: June 6, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Tennessee, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois and others.

ANDREW CHAMBLEE | Offensive Line | 6-6 | 285 | Maumelle, Ark. | Maumelle HS

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and a three-star prospect by Rivals … Ranked the No. 2 player in Arkansas and No. 17 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports … Played offensive line for Kirk Horton at Maumelle High School … Member of ESPN’s 300 … Named a 2022 All-American and an All-American Bowl participant for his performance as a senior … Earned a 91.9 grade as a senior with 22.5 pancake blocks, 27.5 knockdowns and 10 drive blocks … As a junior started at left tackle for a team that went 6-4 and qualified for the playoffs … In his sophomore season, helped Maumelle to an 8-3 record and playoff appearance … Son of Jonathan and Sheri Chamblee and has two brothers, Tristan and Gabriel … Birthdate: June 17, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Florida, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

DAX COURTNEY | Tight End | 6-6 | 210 | Clarendon, Ark. | Clarendon HS

Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 47 tight end nationally and the No. 12 overall prospect in the state of Arkansas by 247Sports … Played tight end and strong safety for head coach Mark Courtney, his father, at Clarendon High School, where he was teammates with fellow Class of 2022 signee Quincey McAdoo … Missed his senior season with an injury … Has one brother, Seth … Birthdate: December 20, 2002 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State and others.

JORDAN CROOK | Linebacker | 6-0 | 225 | Duncanville, Texas | Duncanville HS

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 56 player in Texas and No. 10 inside linebacker in the country by Rivals … Named the No. 9 player in the Dallas Morning News’ Top 50 area recruits for the Class of 2022 … Will appear in the state championship for a 13 win Duncanville team … Logged 98 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes broken up, three forced fumbles and three interceptions with two touchdown returns … As a junior recorded 93 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and three interceptions, returning two of his picks for touchdowns … Named to The Dallas Morning News all-area first team … Helped Duncanville to a 10-2 record and a state semifinal appearance … Son of Joe and Wuan Crook, has one sister, Taylor … Birthdate: October 31, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oklahoma State, Missouri, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan and others.

RASHOD DUBINION | Running Back | 5-10 | 185 | Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS

Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN … The No. 37 player in Georgia and No. 21 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports … Played for head coach John Adams at Cedar Grove High School … Won a state championship, helping the team to a 12-3 record as a senior … Ran 180 times for 1,565 yards (8.7 ypc) and 22 touchdowns and added 10 catches for 149 yards (14.9 ypc) with a touchdown … Contributed three kick off returns for 205 yards (68.3 ypr) and a touchdown … As a junior rushed 72 times for 536 yards (7.4 ypc) and nine touchdowns and caught eight passes for 129 yards (16.1 ypc) and three touchdowns … As a freshman, played for head coach Jimmy Smith at Cedar Grove, who is now Arkansas’ running backs coach … Totaled 61 rushes for 501 yards (8.2 ypc) and seven touchdowns and returned two punts for touchdowns on a 14-1 team that won the state championship … Son of Byron Scott and Lawanda Dubinion, has two brothers, Jaquez and Armond, and two sisters, Arkeyviondra and Neeoriyah … Birthdate: November 12, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and others.

ELI HENDERSON | Offensive Line | 6-4 | 290 | Duncan, S.C. | Byrnes HS

Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … According to ESPN, rated the No. 17 player in South Carolina and No. 6 center in the country … Played for head coach Reggie Show at Byrnes High School … Tallied 10 pancake blocks and 22 knockdowns … Son of Shane and Jacquie Henderson, has one brother, Nyquille … Birthdate: March 7, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Louisville and others.

KADEN HENLEY | Linebacker | 6-2 | 225 | Springdale, Ark. | Shiloh Christian HS

Consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 35 inside linebacker in the country by ESPN and the No. 15 overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports … Played linebacker, running back and tight end for head coach Jeff Conaway at Shiloh Christian High School … Team captain … As a senior, totaled 135 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery … As a junior, recorded 159 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, four interceptions, two pass breakups, two recovered fumbles, two forced fumbles and two blocked punts in 15 games while helping Shiloh Christian win the Class 4A state title … 66 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and an interception as a sophomore in 2019 … Racked up 109 total tackles with 6.5 for loss, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt during his freshman season … In his high school career, made 29 catches for 372 yards and four touchdowns … Had 48 carries for 306 yards and a touchdown as a high schooler … Also played baseball at Shiloh Christian … Son of Ashley and Alyssa Henley, has one brother, Carter … Birthdate: July 18, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Army, Liberty, MTSU, New Mexico and others.

J.J. HOLLINGSWORTH | Defensive Line | 6-3 | 250 | Greenland, Ark. | Greenland HS

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals … According to Rivals, rated the No. 8 player in Arkansas and No. 44 strongside defensive end in the country … Played for head coach Lee Larkan at Greenland High School … As a senior made 63 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks … In his junior season posted 66 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and one forced fumble … Helped the team to a 9-3 record and a state playoff appearance … As a sophomore, tallied 33 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … First student-athlete from Greenland High School to receive a football scholarship from Arkansas … Son of Jaye and Amy Johnson, has one brother, EJ … Birthdate: June 10, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Kansas, Arkansas State, Akron and others.

JAMES JOINTER | Running Back | 6-0 | 205 | Little Rock, Ark. | Parkview HS

Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 5 prospect in Arkansas and No. 35 running back nationally … Played for head coach Brad Bolding at Little Rock Parkview High School … As a senior ran 183 times for 1,309 yards (7.2 ypc) and 16 touchdowns and caught three passes for 34 yards (11.3 ypc) … Defensively, recorded 50 tackles with one pass broken up … Ran for 270 yards and five touchdowns against Greenwood … Helped Little Rock Parkview to a 10-3 record and state semifinal appearance … Posted 1,105 rushing yards (6.8 ypc) and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries and 135 receiving yards (16.9 ypc) on eight catches as a junior … Missed the majority of his sophomore season due to an ACL injury … Son of Landa Burns, has a brother, Jalan, and a sister, Markita … Birthdate: December 26, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Michigan State and others.

JAYLEN LEWIS | Defensive Back | 6-0 | 175 | Brownsville, Tenn. | Haywood HS

A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 19 player in Tennessee and No. 52 player in the country at his position by 247Sports … Played both defensive back and wide receiver at Haywood High School for head coach Chris Smith … Recorded 31 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown as a senior … Also caught 51 passes for 977 yards (19.2 ypc) and 14 touchdowns and rushed 15 times for 88 yards (5.9 ypc) with two kick returns for 105 yards and nine punt returns for 145 yards … Helped lead Haywood to a state semifinal playoff appearance and a 13-1 record … As a junior in 2020, logged 56 total tackles with 4.0 tackles for loss and seven interceptions … Was named to the All-West Tennessee defensive first team and helped Haywood to a 10-4 record, reaching the state title game … Son of Steven Lewis and La’quita Bailey, has a brother, Steven, and two sisters, Jordan and TT … Birthdate: August 5, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and others.

QUINCY MCADOO | Wide Receiver | 6-2 | 175 | Clarendon, Ark. | Clarendon HS

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN … Rated the No. 2 player in Arkansas, No. 28 wide receiver in the nation and No. 207 player overall by Rivals … Played both wide receiver, running back and defensive back for head coach Mark Courtney at Clarendon High School … High school teammates with fellow Arkansas 2022 signee, TE Dax Courtney … Helped Clarendon to a 9-3 record and state title game appearance as a senior … Utilized all over the field and completed 7-of-19 passes 165 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 82 times for 894 yards (10.9 ypc) and 11 touchdowns, hauled in 34 catches for 617 yards (18.1 ypc) and eight touchdowns … Defensively added 58 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception and an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown … As a junior he recorded 26 receptions for 458 yards (17.6 ypc) with eight touchdowns and 548 rushing yards on 53 carries (10.3 ypc) with five touchdowns … He posted 76 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four passes broken up and five interceptions with a pick-six as a defensive back … Returned nine kickoffs for 276 yards (30.7 ypr) and six punts for 90 yards (15.0 ypr) … Part of a 7-3 team that reached the playoffs as a junior … Also ran track, competing in the 100m and 200m events … Son of Elfonzo McAdoo and LaTonya Love, has three brothers, Elfonzo Jr., Tedrick and Tayelar, and two sisters, Kynnedi and Reighan … Birthdate: February 19, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Florida State, Baylor, Auburn, Oklahoma and others.

Mani Powell | Linebacker | 6-3 | 225 | Fayetteville, Ark. | Fayetteville HS

Rated a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 3 prospect in Arkansas and the No. 37 linebacker nationally according to 247Sports … Played his senior season for head coach and former Arkansas QB Casey Dick at Fayetteville High School … As a senior, was limited to four games due to an injury … Posted 32 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, one pass broken up, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble … Also saw time at running back, rushing eight times for 16 yards (2.0 ypc) and three touchdowns … Member of a Fayetteville team that reached the state title game, going 10-3 … Previously played at McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio … Played seven games in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and recorded 81 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, seven quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles … Also contributed at running back, logging 138 yards (7.3 ypc) with three touchdowns … Earned Northeast Inland District Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named first-team All-Ohio … Also was a state-qualifying wrestler and placed third at state in the discus and fifth in the shot put at Canton McKinley … Son of Shaunta Michael, has two brothers, Elijah and Eugene, and a sister, Euraezshia … Birthdate: June 8, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo and others.

ISAIAH SATEGNA | Wide Receiver | 5-11 | 175 | Fayetteville, Ark. | Fayetteville HS

Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Member of Rivals250, coming in as the No. 159 overall prospect in the nation … Top-rated prospect in the state of Arkansas and No. 29 wide receiver according to 247Sports … No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas and No. 24 wide receiver in the country by Rivals … Played wide receiver for head coach and former Arkansas QB Casey Dick at Fayetteville High School … 172 receptions for 3,261 yards and 25 touchdowns during his high school career, including 100 catches for a nation-leading 1,908 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior for state runner-up Bulldogs … Totaled six rushing attempts for 157 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his career … Also returned kickoffs, accumulating 484 total return yards (24.2 avg.) with one kickoff return touchdown during his high school career … Competed in track & field at Fayetteville, checking in as the No. 4 prospect in the nation for the 2022 class by MileSplit Son of Mario and Dahlia Sategna, has one sister, Isabella … Birthdate: July 11, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Oregon and others.

Sam Mbake | Wide Receiver | 6-3 | 205 | Kennesaw, Ga. | North Cobb HS

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect according to Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 45 wide receiver nationally and the No. 28 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by 247Sports … Played for head coach Jason Ellsworth at North Cobb High School … Made 22 catches for 378 yards and 4 touchdowns as a senior … Caught 54 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns during his junior year … Selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl … Son of Eisther M’Bake and Samuel Sumelong … Birthdate: December 11, 2003 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others.

Eli Stein | Long Snapper | 6-3 | 215 | Cambridge, Wisc. | Cambridge HS

Consensus five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking and Rubio Long Snapping … Rated the No. 2 long snapper in the country by Kohl’s Kicking … No. 3 long snapper nationally per Rubio Long Snapping … Played tight end and linebacker in addition to snapping for head coach Mike Klingbeil at Cambridge High School … Team captain … Also played basketball and competed in track & field … Son of Jeff and Heide Stein, has one brother, Ezra, and two sisters, Elyssa and Emily … Birthdate: April 11, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Baylor, Illinois, Stanford, Wisconsin and others.

Patrick Kutas | Offensive Line | 6-6 | 303 | Memphis, Tenn. | Christian Brothers HS

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 7 prospect in Tennessee and No. 11 interior defensive lineman nationally by 247Sports … Rated the No. 54 offensive tackle in the country by Rivals … Played on both the offensive and defensive lines for head coach Thomas McDaniel at Christian Brothers High School … As a senior recorded 25 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks … Named to the D2AAA West All-Region Team … Helped Christian Brothers to an 8-5 record and state semifinal appearance … His junior year tallied 31 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack and a fumble recovery … As a sophomore registered 24 tackles with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks … Also competed in track and field in the discus and shot put … Son of Pat and Suzanne Kutas, has three sisters, Sarah, Elizabeth and Mary Margaret, and has one brother, Hayes … Birthdate: August 12, 2004 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Oregon, Illinois, Florida State, Texas A&M and others.

Landon Jackson | Defensive Line | 6-7 | 273 | Texarkana, Texas | Pleasant Grove HS | LSU

2021 (Freshman at LSU): Played in five games, seeing all his action on special teams before sustaining an injury … Did not record any statistics … Early enrollee, graduating from high school in December and enrolling at LSU in January 2021 … Son of Katie Peek and Larry Jackson … Has two brothers, Lance Jackson and Bronx Peek, and one sister, Kensington Peek … Birthdate: January 2, 2003.

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN … Rated the No. 7 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports … Ranked the nation’s No. 76 prospect in the class of 2021 by ESPN … Played on the defensive line for head coach Josh Gibson at Pleasant Grove High School … Racked up over 45 sacks in his high school career, including 17.0 in 2019 as a junior… As a junior, named the Texas Sports Writers Association 4A Defensive Player of the Year, MaxPreps First-Team All-American as he helped Pleasant Grove to a Texas 4A D-II state championship … As a sophomore, unanimous first team all-district selection … As a freshman, was named Texas District 7-4A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year and helped Pleasant Grove to a state championship … Sports Illustrated All-American candidate … CHOSE LSU OVER: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Tennessee and others.

Jadon Haselwood | Wide Receiver | 6-3 | 200 | Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS | Oklahoma

Transfer from Oklahoma, where he played three years for the Sooners … In 28 games at OU, he caught 62 passes for 436 yards and seven touchdowns … Becomes the highest-rated recruit in the modern recruiting era to ever play for the Razorbacks, surpassing former QB Mitch Mustain … Son of Courtney Cousar and Jeremy Haselwood … Birthdate: April 15, 2001.

2021 (Redshirt Sophomore at Oklahoma): Played in all 12 games of the regular season, catching a team-best 39 passes for 399 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns … Pulled in a season-high six receptions on two occasions, including in a three-touchdown performance against TCU (Oct. 16) … Entered the transfer portal following the Sooners’ final game of the regular season against No. 7 Oklahoma State (Nov. 27).

2020 (Sophomore at Oklahoma): Redshirt season due to injury … Played in three games on the year, making four receptions for 65 yards … Saw his first action of the year against Kansas (Nov. 7) and registered a season-long 33-yard reception … Had two catches for 20 yards in the Big 12 Championship win against No. 8 Iowa State (Dec. 19).

2019 (Freshman at Oklahoma): Played in 13 of 14 games … Made 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown … Rushed three times for 14 yards … Scored his first career touchdown and registered a season-high 78 yards on three receptions against South Dakota (Sept. 7) … Notched a season-high six receptions for 59 yards against Texas Tech (Sept. 28) … Made three catches for 25 yards vs. No. 1 LSU in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl (Dec. 28).

HIGH SCHOOL: Consensus five-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Participated in the 2019 All-American Bowl … Rated the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2019 class by Rivals, No. 6 by ESPN and No. 19 by 247Sports … Regarded as nation’s No. 1 receiver by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … Touted as No. 1 player in Georgia by ESPN and Rivals, and No. 3 by 247Sports … Totaled 85 receptions for 1,776 yards and 26 touchdowns during his high school career, including 53 catches for 1,032 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior … CHOSE OKLAHOMA OVER: Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

Hunter Talley | Tight End | 6-2 | 220 | Siloam Springs, Ark. | Siloam Springs HS

Preferred walk-on...Threw for 2,221 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season. Also ran 1,162 and 20 touchdown. Class 6A All-State...Class 6A All-Conference...All Arkansas Preps Player of the Week...Arkansas Democrat Gazette Player of the Week...Arkansas Farm Bureau Player of the Week...34 on the ACT.

