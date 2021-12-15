JANUARY 1 2022 2nd Annual Prayer Walk

Please join us for CCDF-USA Polk’s monthly meeting on Thursday, January 13th at 6:30 pm as we kick off a new year! We will have an introduction to CCDF-USA for new members and guests, followed by our monthly update for Polk County, as well as our goals for the upcoming year. We are excited to announce we are launching a new volunteer program, and look forward to working closely with our ambassadors in 2022.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO