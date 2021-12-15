ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JANUARY 1 2022 2nd Annual Prayer Walk

By Admin
 5 days ago
Start off the new year on January 1, 2022 taking a walk and praying for Lakeland. Join us at Munn Park, Lake Mirror or Lake Hollingsworth. Choose the location that works best for you for...

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland’s newest mural along South Florida Avenue

The newest mural along South Florida Avenue was completed over the weekend by artist Charly Malpass on the Hunter Street side of Dixieland Village. According to Malpass, she used recycled paint and told her Instagram followers: “This is by far the biggest wall I’ve ever painted”. About Malpass: https://charlymalpass.com. After...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Burglary at Sleepy Hill Oaks in Lakeland

On November 21st, a residential burglary occurred on Sleepy Hill Oaks Boulevard in unincorporated Lakeland. Witnesses reported two white males carrying large trash bags (seen in the video) were walking down the street away from the victim’s residence. One of the suspects was described as thin with multiple neck tattoos.
LAKELAND, FL
