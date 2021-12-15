ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID deaths for pregnant people spiked during delta: Data

(ATLANTA) — As the delta variant of COVID-19 spread across the United States this summer, the virus appeared to take a particular toll on unvaccinated pregnant people, with deaths dramatically increasing in the summer months. The number of pregnant people who died of COVID-19 spiked sharply in August...

