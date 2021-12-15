ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Retirement’s Greatest Threat: 25% of Americans Now Point to This Economic Factor

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU7M8_0dNOKVhu00

Americans have many concerns about saving for retirement . Right now, rapid inflation is topping the list , according to a new survey from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America. In 2020, only 8% of Americans polled cited inflation as a concern. Today, that number has risen to 25%, CNBC.com reported.

Learn: How Social Security, Wage Hikes and SNAP Will Alleviate Inflation in 2022
Explore: Fed Likely To Hike Interest Rates in June 2022 To Combat Spiking Inflation

Other retirement risks on the list included:

  • Outliving their money (8%)
  • Increased health-care costs (8%)
  • Job security (7%)

These statistics — and the vast percentage of people who put inflation at the top of their list — are not surprising if you’ve been following headlines. Inflation rose by 6.8% in November , the fastest increase since 1982 based on Consumer Price Index data.

With higher prices driven primarily by food and energy, inflation is already a problem for those currently in retirement. Kelly LaVigne, vice president of consumer insights at Allianz Life, pointed out that rapid inflation could force older Americans to choose between buying food, prescriptions or paying their rent.

Related: What’s the Difference Between SNAP and WIC? — How to Apply

LaVigne stated that even if inflation stayed stable at 3%, the cost of living would double over 24 years . That makes saving more money for retirement a critical factor for those in their 30s, 40s, 50s and older. Even so — and despite their fears of inflation — only 12% of people polled have included financial planning as part of their 2022 New Year’s resolutions . Rather, they feel they already have an adequate plan in place.

Last year, 27% of people said they planned to seek professional financial advice in the New Year. The pandemic brought to light many people’s fears about their ongoing financial security and their investments. This year, only 22% said they plan to seek help from a financial planner, in spite of fears of inflation putting their retirement savings in jeopardy.

See: 5 Financial Resolutions for 2022 That Will Actually Stick
Discover: The ’12 Days of Christmas’ Will Cost You Over $40K in 2021 — How Inflation Is the True Grinch

LaVigne mentioned to CNBC that working with a financial planner could put some fears to rest. “You want to make sure you have some kind of an idea and have some professional advice on what you should do rather than panicking right now.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Retirement’s Greatest Threat: 25% of Americans Now Point to This Economic Factor

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Americans#Cnbc Com
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Biggest Threat to Retirement Plans in 2022

As a new year dawns, an old worry is top of mind for many savers: How safe will retirement savings be in 2022?. After a nearly two-year explosive run-up in stock prices, many investors wonder whether the rally can continue. But other potential threats have them even more concerned. In...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
82K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy