ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

CDC predicts when the omicron variant wave will hit the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new prediction about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying it could cause a wave of cases in January 2022. Per The Washington Post, the CDC said the omicron variant is already spreading quickly throughout the United States. Cases related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins University#Americans
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of infections; CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna over J&J vaccine: Coronavirus update for Dec. 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of COVID-19 infections as early as January, and CDC advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
CNET

Moderna booster and omicron: 3 COVID vaccine doses protect better than 2. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A year ago today, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained how a third shot of the Moderna vaccine protects better than two shots versus the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
61K+
Followers
58K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy