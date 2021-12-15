My Lou: St. Louis man makes LEGO creations to cope with health issues

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger,...
WASHINGTON — Democrats, stunned and angry at Sen. Joe Manchin's move Sunday to knife the Build Back Better Act, are struggling to determine whether President Joe Biden's signature legislation can be salvaged in a smaller form. Based on remarks by Manchin, D-W.Va., some lawmakers see a glimmer of hope...
Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James Monday, seeking to halt her office's long-running investigation into his company. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his eponymous company, claims the attorney general's two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of Trump's rights. James' office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.
The Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than 6,000 passengers and crew on a week-long journey around the Caribbean when a guest tested positive, prompting wider contact tracing, according to Royal Caribbean. Cruise ships had been touted as the one of the "safest" vacations...
Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
The quiet scenes at the polling stations spoke volumes. Entrances at some of Hong Kong’s 630 voting sites were empty on Sunday as the Chinese territory held an election for its legislature in which none of the pro-democracy parties were represented. Others had just a few people lining up...
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors on Monday that the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright knew what she did was wrong. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge told the court that...
A staff member at a Washington, D.C. elementary school allegedly asked students to re-enact the Holocaust last week. The incident is now being investigated and that staff member has been placed on leave, according to D.C. Public Schools. The district "received a report of a classroom of students receiving a...
Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
Comments / 0