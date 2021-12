Look, what the heck do you want from me? Every week, I hear the same thing. “Eliot, do that thing where you make blood squirt out of your eyes.” “Eliot, do that thing where you dislocate your shoulder and make your arm swing around all crazy.” “Eliot, turn into a crab.” Do you not get it? I can’t do this stuff on command! All of these came from very specific situations! The blood squirting thing was when I absorbed the power of a horned lizard! It isn’t something I can just casually do! The arm thing was when that motorcycle hit me!

