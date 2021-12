A seven-month-long investigation into a 100-to-200-gram daily cocaine distribution operation up and down the Pioneer Valley has culminated with the arrest of 12 people and the seizure of more than 5 kilograms of cocaine. Law enforcement agencies from more than a dozen cities and towns and federal agencies contributed. In the end, the conspiracy’s alleged kingpins are being held on half a million-dollar bail.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO