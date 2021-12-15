ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran, Nick Yorke, Cedric Mullins

By Phil Neuffer
Over the Monster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, despite all the hype surrounding him, Jarren Duran didn’t really make a fantastic impression in Boston, leaving his short-term future a bit uncertain. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald) Nick Yorke is another up-and-comer for...

www.overthemonster.com

In part because we are in a lockout that has frozen all player movement around the league, leaving us in a period of stasis with nothing to talk about, and in part because the Boston Red Sox set themselves up right before the transaction freeze went into place with a situation that provides them many different paths to take, they’ve been connected in speculation or otherwise to nearly every top free agent remaining. From Seiya Suzuki to Kyle Scwharber to Nick Castellanos, and even to Trevor Story, nearly every significant name remaining has some sort of potential fit with the Red Sox. A little surprisingly, however, the one name who has not really had a ton of connection is Kris Bryant.
Welcome to our 2021 Boston Red Sox in Review series. This is, as you can probably guess, where we will be reviewing all of the players who made at least a modest impact on the Red Sox in 2021. Every weekday we’ll be deep diving into one player, describing the season in a sentence, looking at the positives from the year as well as negatives, looking back at our one big question from our season preview and looking ahead to the 2022 season. Today we look at the year that was for Alex Verdugo.
In that first portion of the MLB offseason, before the lockout began and transactions were frozen, there was a flurry of activity throughout the league, and specifically a flurry of activity in the starting pitching market. The Boston Red Sox largely sat out the top of that market, but they didn’t sit things out entirely, bringing in Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and James Paxton.
