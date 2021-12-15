Easy Almond Brittle (4 Ingredients!)

It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
