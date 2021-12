BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Applications are now being accepted from residents interested in serving on Beachwood City Council. An opening on council came about when Councilman Justin Berns was elected mayor Nov. 2. Berns will become mayor on Jan. 1 and vacate his council seat. City Council will interview applicants and select Berns’ replacement. That replacement will complete the remainder of Berns’ term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

