The Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department know how to have fun on social media. They're always reaching out to the community and getting involved in so many creative ways. Take one of their latest Facebook post for example. It's pretty awesome. It's an Elf on the Shelf in the driver’s seat of one of the rescue vehicles. The kids are going to love it. We thought the Rescue Elf is a good name, but that’s not official.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 12 DAYS AGO