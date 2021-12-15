ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer: Barcelona star Sergio Aguero, 33, retires due to heart issue

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tAIr_0dNOJgQo00

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Barcelona's Sergio Aguero will retire from soccer at age 33 due to a heart condition, the Argentine striker announced Wednesday at a news conference.

"I've decided to stop playing professional football," Aguero told reporters in Barcelona. "It's a very difficult moment. I made the decision for my health, because of the problem I had a month and a half ago, I've decided to stop playing.

"I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best. They told me the best thing would be to stop playing. I made that decision 10 days ago.

"I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope."

Aguero last played in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves on Oct. 30 in Barcelona. He left the match in the first half due to chest pain. Barcelona later announced that the pain was caused by an arrhythmia, a irregular heart rhythm.

"Sergio I think, as we just saw, we are left with deep joy and excitement with what you could have been here at Barcelona, but anything you need with your condition we are here at your disposal," Barcelona president Joan Laporta said at the news conference.

Aguero made his senior team debut in 2003 for Club Atletico Independiente in Avellaneda, Argentina.

He played from 2006 through 2011 at Atletico Madrid in Spain's La Liga and from 2011 through 2021 at Manchester City in England's Premier League.

Aguero joined Barcelona in May.

The Argentine is the most-prolific scorer in Manchester City history, with 260 goals in 390 games for the Sky Blues. He helped the Premier League power claim five league titles and totaled 15 trophies in England.

Aguero scored 102 goals for Atletico. He scored 42 times in 101 international appearances for Argentina.

He teamed up with fellow striker Lionel Messi on the national team last summer to win a Copa America title and finished as a runner-up at the 2014 World Cup.

"I feel OK right now," Aguero said. "Obviously the first two weeks were really difficult. When they did the first physical test on me, the medical staff told me there was a very big possibility I would not be able to continue playing.

"I am still processing everything. Then they called me to tell me it was definitive. Right now, I am OK, but it was difficult."

Several European teams, including former opponents, paid tribute to Aguero on Wednesday with social media posts.

Barcelona tied Boca Juniors 1-1 in a friendly Tuesday in Barcelona. The La Liga power hosts Elche in a league match at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday at Camp Nou.

Comments / 2

Related
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sergio Aguero 'to be offered an ambassador role at Man City' as the legendary Argentine 'receives four job offers just days after emotionally announcing his retirement due to heart problems'

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero will be offered an ambassadorial role at the club following his retirement, according to reports. The Argentine emotionally admitted he had been forced to retire by a heart condition at the Nou Camp on Wednesday. But the legendary striker already has the job offers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Argentine#Atletico Madrid#The Sky Blues
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
46K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy