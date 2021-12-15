Deion Sanders and Gillette Partner for Limited-Edition 'Prime' Razor and Jackson State Donations

Deion Sanders and Gillette have entered a partnership and giveaway of the limited-edition 'Gillette X Deion' Prime Razors to provide donations for Jackson State University's student-athletes.

Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders is preparing his team to battle South Carolina State for the Celebration Bowl title on Saturday, Dec. 18. The recent Eddie Robinson Award winner for FCS Coach of the Year spoke with me about his newly designed razor and partnership with Gillette.

"We have a new razor that is about the launch; it's about to hit. I love it. It's gold. And as the necklace, the whistle built into it, the "Prime" logo, and the "Look Good, Feel Good." The box is impeccable. It's exceptional. All of my mantras "Look Good, Feel Good," and "You Got to Believe," and "If You Don't Believe in Yourself, Ain't Nobody Else Will." And, I'm thankful. I'm so elated with this relationship.

Gillette X Deion 'Prime' Razor

The product and relationship with Gillette are beneficial for Coach Sanders, Jackson State University, the razor manufacturer, and 200 customers. Gillette is giving this razor away for free, and all you have to do is visit GillettexDeion.com until Dec. 20th to enter for a chance to score the limited-edition Gillette x Deion razor. In this special promotion, Gillette will give away 200 razors to the public.

Sanders explained more about the partnership, "This is just not just a person to a sponsor type of relationship. I think we really partnered on this one. We really did. They're so wonderful. They're donating $50,000 to Jackson State University that will go towards the academics and education pointing towards our athletes. And up towards another $50,000 in donations as well. 200 lucky fans will win, and they will win an opportunity for this, as he held up the razor's specially designed box, as well."

They got to go to GilletteXDeion.com to enter, to win. And, I'm elated about this razor. I'm related to this Pro Glide Razor. I really am.

Gillette is making a $50,000 donation to The JSU Tiger Fund Athletic Foundation at Jackson State University . This organization supports the student-athletes Deion Coaches at JSU and aligns with Gillette’s mission to empower the next generation to be their best selves.

The engaging football coach wrapped the session by saying how he uses the product to shave daily and enjoys how the Gillette razors allow him to go into the public "bump-free."

For every entry, Gillette will donate $1 to The Tiger Fund, up to $50,000, for a total donation of up to $100,000.