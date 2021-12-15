Central Florida man killed while lying on U.S. Hwy 1

Crime tape Orlando Sentinel

A Central Florida man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while lying on a busy highway in Titusville, according to authorities.

Gregory Pettengill, 68, was lying down at around 3:30 p.m. on North Washington Avenue, which is a portion of U.S. Highway 1, and near the entrance of Parrish Medical Center, Titusville Police said.

He was later hit by a 1993 maroon Toyota, driven by a 49-year-old man, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

“This area of U.S. Highway 1 has become one of our city’s most dangerous and fatal”, said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “We remain vigilant with proactive patrol efforts, in addition to informing the public to slow down and look for pedestrians crossing this heavily traveled highway.”

There was no indication as to why Pettengill was lying in the roadway, but police are still investigating.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com