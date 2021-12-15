ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Central Florida man killed while lying on U.S. Hwy 1

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Crime tape

A Central Florida man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while lying on a busy highway in Titusville, according to authorities.

Gregory Pettengill, 68, was lying down at around 3:30 p.m. on North Washington Avenue, which is a portion of U.S. Highway 1, and near the entrance of Parrish Medical Center, Titusville Police said.

He was later hit by a 1993 maroon Toyota, driven by a 49-year-old man, and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

“This area of U.S. Highway 1 has become one of our city’s most dangerous and fatal”, said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “We remain vigilant with proactive patrol efforts, in addition to informing the public to slow down and look for pedestrians crossing this heavily traveled highway.”

There was no indication as to why Pettengill was lying in the roadway, but police are still investigating.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

Florida1
5d ago

no one is laying down in the road in front of a medical center unless they have a medical emergency and he was probably already dead before it was ever had why don't we wait for the autopsy results

Reply
2
 

Central Florida bar shut down over rodent activity, mold-like debris

A South Daytona bar received emergency orders to shut down last week, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Volusia County Iron Axe Bar & Grill, Inc. at 2842 S. Ridgewood Avenue in South Daytona, shut down on Dec. 16. Officials found 17 violations, four of which were a high priority. Those violations included employees touching ready-to-eat food ...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
Orlando, FL
