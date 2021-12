Health care professionals in Alaska say they’re frustrated by the abundance of misinformation about COVID-19 prevention and treatment that continues to circulate online. Speaking on Talk of Alaska Tuesday, they said some patients continue to request unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and a small number of doctors actually prescribe them despite the lack of data supporting their effectiveness. Medical experts say these drugs and others can harm patients.

ALASKA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO