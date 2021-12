Michigan lawmakers are considering tighter gun laws following last month’s deadly attack on Oxford High School.Four students were fatally shot during the 30 November attack, and a 15-year-old from Oakland County, Ethan Crumbley, was arrested on murder and terrorism charges. Democrats on Wednesday introduced a total of four bills that together would ban the selling or possession of a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, as WXYZ reported.Campaigners and lawmakers on the Michigan’s Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus say the restrictions would work to stop such mass shootings from occurring. The law, which would...

