Germany expels two Russian diplomats after murder conviction

By , Arnaud Siad, CNN, Olga Pavlova, Fred Pleitgen, with Reuters
 2 days ago
Germany has summoned the Russian ambassador and expelled two Russian diplomats after a court ruled on Wednesday that Moscow had ordered the 2019 murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock...

dallassun.com

China supports Russia in NATO demands Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping is fully supportive of Russia's plan to work out security guarantees with NATO to protect its western border, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday. Ushakov's comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Xi via video link. The revelation that China is backing...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
