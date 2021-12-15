Slovenian heritage is at the heart of its Expo pavilion

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN) — The horrific tornadoes that ripped through as many as eight states late Friday and early Saturday are being blamed for at least 88 deaths, officials said, and family members and friends of the victims are reeling from the losses. In Kentucky, at least 74 people have died,...
(CNN) — Combine President Joe Biden's age (he'll be 82 shortly after the 2024 election) and his ongoing political struggles (he's mired in the low 40s in job approval) and you get this: a series of stories examining whether Biden runs again and, if not, who might take his place.
(CNN) — Sitting at the heart of the World Expo site in Dubai, the pavilion of host country the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sports one of the most attention-grabbing designs at an event that is packed with architectural marvels. The four-story structure is covered with 28 carbon fiber wings...
2020 was the year everyone was excited about. It was a new decade, a new beginning. Instead, the world came to a complete standstill. Organisers delayed competitions and exhibitions that planned to celebrate the new decade. Now, at the end of 2021, the world has been on a slow path...
(CNN) — "In time, we will put our eyes to this light and see that these people are the peers of nature. And forgivingly, when they appear we will lift up our song and sing, and say we cannot praise too much of any single thing." It may read like poetry, but these lines weren't composed by a poet -- they were written by an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm.
When the Romans pushed their way north into the German provinces, they built (circa 90 AD) The Saalburg, a fort that protected the boundary between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribal territories. At its peak, 2,000 people lived in the fort and the attached village. It remained active until around 260 AD.
Dawson Springs, Kentucky (CNN) — That Breeana Glisson and her two children are still alive after a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Friday night seems like a miracle. With tornado sirens wailing, Glisson wrapped her daughter, 2, and son, 4, in her arms in her bed --...
A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr., Fox News personalities and lawmakers unsuccessfully implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 to get President Donald Trump to stop the violence unfurling at the US Capitol, according to text messages relayed by the House committee investigating the attack. The...
Washington (CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' in the lead up to the US Capitol insurrection, according to a new report released by the January 6 committee Sunday night. It...
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
A small watercolor recently acquired by the National Galleries of Scotland could be one of the earliest known portraits of a Black person by a Scottish artist, notes a statement. Painted by David Allan between the mid-1780s and early 1790s, the work on paper—titled Edinburgh Milkmaid With Butter Churn—depicts a...
Washington (CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris blasted press coverage of a personal shopping trip she took during an official visit to France last month as "ridiculous" but avoided questions about recent high-profile staff departures from her office, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday. At the end of her...
(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will announce a new slate of commitments from the private sector to invest in the Northern Triangle, senior White House officials say, marking the administration's latest attempt to address the root causes of migration from the region by promoting economic opportunity.
(CNN) — There is a new comet in town, and December is your only chance to see it before disappears forever. Astronomers say that Comet Leonard is our best and brightest comet to see in 2021. The comet was first discovered in January by astronomer Greg Leonard. The celestial...
Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been hearing it from disgruntled niche beverage fans. "I got a lot of emails about Tab," Quincey told CNN Business. The complaints follow a striking decision Quincey made last year to slash the company's portfolio of products in half...
New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
New York (CNN Business) — As a recent wave of mob-led store robberies has put retailers, mall operators and communities on edge, one popular shopping center is keeping an unusual security measure in place through the holiday season. The Grove, a famous open-air shopping complex in Los Angeles, has...
(CNN) — Five children died and four suffered serious injuries when they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia on Thursday. Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were...
