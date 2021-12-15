ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football following heart problems

By Duarte Mendonca
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barcelona striker Sergio "Kun" Aguero announced on Wednesday that he would be retiring from football at the age of 33, after being recently diagnosed with a cardiac...

