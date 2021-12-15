ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots-Bills Week 16 Matchup Won’t Be Flexed Into Prime Time, Will Kick Off At 1 p.m.

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e115F_0dNOJ4AZ00

BOSTON (CBS) — The game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills in Week 16 is staying put.

The deadline for any changes to the Week 16 schedule was Tuesday, but the day came and went without an announcement from the NFL. So, the clash of the top two AFC East teams remains in the 1 p.m. slot. That was the original scheduling for the game, but considering the stakes, there was some thought that it might slide up to the 4:25 p.m. ET window or even perhaps Sunday Night Football.

But that won’t be the case, as the Washington-Dallas game will remain on Sunday Night Football, and the Steelers-Chiefs game will remain in the national 4:25 p.m. window for CBS.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss confirmed that on Wednesday morning that the Bills-Patriots game won’t be moving.

After their memorable Monday night victory in windy Buffalo in Week 13, the Patriots gained some separation from the Bills atop the AFC East standings. That gap grew wider when the Bills lost to Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 14. With the Patriots at 9-4 and the Bills at 7-6, New England is in prime position to recapture the AFC East crown after relinquishing it to Buffalo last year.

But the race is not yet won, as the Bills still may be able to catch the Pats in the division. If the Bills win in Week 16 and if the teams end up with the same record at the end of the season, the Bills will own the tiebreaker, by virtue of going 4-0 against the Jets and Dolphins. The Patriots dropped their season opener vs. Miami, meaning their best possible record against the rest of the division is 3-1. (The Patriots play in Miami in Week 18.)

The Patriots play the Colts in Indianapolis this week, while the Bills will host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers.

Comments / 1

Related
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL best bets for Saturday's Week 15 game: Patriots vs. Colts

Saturday NFL football has arrived, and betting analysts Doug Kezirian (14-23-2, 1-0 last week), Tyler Fulghum (23-24, 8-1), Joe Fortenbaugh (38-35-1, 2-3), Anita Marks (227-199, 25-15) and Erin Dolan, fantasy and sports betting analyst Eric Moody (112-105, 12-12), ESPN Stats & Information's Seth Walder (57-47, 6-3) and Mackenzie Kraemer (6-14, 1-1), sports betting deputy editor David Bearman (27-24-1, 1-2) and Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz (47-37, 3-2) are here provide their top plays. (Records through Week 14.)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Cam Newton
Acme Packing Company

Patriots meet Colts in Week 15’s Saturday Night Football matchup

Saturday in week 15 originally had two games on the schedule. In the late afternoon, NFL fans were scheduled to see the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns, with the matchup between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts providing a prime time nightcap. Instead, the spread of COVID-19...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Bills Week#The New England Patriots#Afc East#Steelers Chiefs#Espn#Bills Patriots#Bucs#The Carolina Panthers
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy