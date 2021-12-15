ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 takeaways from the shorthanded Bruins’ loss to Vegas

By Tim Rosenthal
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Without Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, the Bruins never had much hope in a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddv6Z_0dNOITs200
Taylor Hall of the Bruins is double-teamed by Chandler Stephenson #20 and Nicolas Hague #14 of the Vegas Golden Knights fight for the puck in the third period. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Just when their prognosis cleared up, the Boston Bruins encountered another rough stretch over the last 48 hours.

As Bruce Cassidy returned behind the bench, the Bruins saw a pair of top-six wingers in Brad Marchand and Craig Smith enter COVID-19 protocol a mere three days removed from their 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames to conclude their three-game swing through Western Canada. Amid a plethora of players entering protocol league-wide — including several in Calgary — the shorthanded Bruins welcomed the Vegas Golden Knights to TD Garden Tuesday night.

The Bruins never looked right against a perennial Cup contending Vegas squad from the get-go. Cassidy’s crew fell behind 3-0 after 20 minutes and never recovered.

The Golden Knights received a couple of bounces on Shea Theodore’s opening blast — deflecting off Derek Forbort’s back — and a buzzer-beating marker from Jonathan Marchessault during the first 20. They also saw a red-hot Max Pacioretty add a pair of tallies to help the Golden Knights establish a comfortable 4-0 cushion.

The Bruins chased from the start. The frequent turnovers in the neutral zone prevented them from establishing any rhythm. The mistakes and missed chances piled up to the result of boo birds and a 4-1 setback.

Here’s what we learned after the Bruins laid an egg against Vegas.

Boston’s thin depth was exposed without Marchand and Smith.

The Bruins somehow took points in two of their three games when Marchand served his suspension a couple of weeks back. They received some decent secondary scoring, solid goaltending, and a decent effort from Taylor Hall filling in for Marchand on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Unlike that three-game stretch against the Red Wings, Predators and Lightning, the Bruins only had four of their top six options available Tuesday, with Smith joining Marchand in COVID-protocol. There within lies the problem.

A disgruntled Jake DeBrusk found himself on the second line with Charlie Coyle and Nick Foligno to start. He eventually swapped places with Erik Haula toward the end of the first period. Neither party provided anything worthwhile during their stints in a top-six role.

Hall provided a decent moment with a hard-working assist on Patrice Bergeron’s 10th goal of the season a mere 21 ticks into the third period. It was Boston’s lone highlight on a night full of lowlights.

“We had trouble sustaining momentum,” Hall said. “It just seemed like we were a little bit late to pucks, a little bit late to battles, a little bit late to rebounds for most of the game. And from there, we chased the game for most of the night.”

In the past, the Bruins prided themselves on ‘next man up.’ The thinning scoring and defensive depth make that mantra nearly impossible to pull off this season. Tuesday proved that they can’t afford to lose Marchand, Bergeron, Pastrnak, or Charlie McAvoy for a significant amount of time.

Jeremy Swayman encountered another rough night.

A pair of solid starts from Linus Ullmark to close out the Western Canada trip likely boded well toward a Tuesday start. But Ullmark found himself in an uncertain spot with a handful of his teammates following an issue with COVID testing at Monday’s practice.

Thus, the Bruins tabbed Swayman to make his first start in six days. And he fared no better than the rest of his team Tuesday night.

Swayman encountered a tough bounce on Theodore’s opening marker. He was beaten clean on Pacciroetty’s breakaway tally — his first of the night — following a stellar feed from Chandler Stephenson.

But Swayman battled the puck more often than not, becoming susceptible to rebounds. And he even couldn’t escape the usual flub, failing to cover Marchasseault’s last-second tip in the first and Pacioretty’s point shot early in the second period.

Swayman’s teammates didn’t help, failing to clear pucks out of danger while struggling to support him offensively. All this accumulated into another rough outing for the former UMaine netminder.

“He had an off night,” Cassidy said of Swayman. “The fourth goal [from Paccioretty] was one that should never go in. He had some tough breaks. Pacioretty is a good goal scorer. He got behind our D on a 2-on-2 and we just missed an assignment. Unfortunate luck for him on a goal he typically stops, but at the end of the day, we didn’t generate enough for him.”

“Everything is a learning experience, and some of the best things you can learn from are your failures,” Swayman added. “So I thought that a lot of things I could learn from tonight is maybe to put myself in a better position for a tip save. You know, it just happens. It doesn’t matter if the puck is going a few feet wide; it can still go into the net. So, positioning-wise, it’s something I could work on.”

Swayman and the Bruins couldn’t put forth a worthwhile effort as they face further uncertainty. But this particular issue also affects the rest of the league.

COVID situation has Bruins walking on eggshells.

Even with most of its players fully vaccinated, the NHL likely envisioned they’d encounter some tough times with COVID. The Omicron variant outbreak, however, probably surpassed their expectations.

Marchand and Smith became two of a handful among their peers who entered protocol on Tuesday. The league postponed the Flames-Predators and Hurricanes-Wild tilts during their hectic Tuesday.

The Bruins got their game in against the Golden Knights. But the uncertainty carries over into Thursday, with the Islanders also encountering a COVID case of their own with their prolific centerman Mat Barzal.

The players and coaches have all followed the league’s protocols. Yet, even with booster shots in place, the recent uptick in cases amid a new variant is the most challenging obstacle since the vaccine distribution to the masses.

“We all took the shots, and we’re all in the situations again,” Hall said. “It is what it is. It’s disheartening. We’re on the road and we’re trying to do the right things away from hockey…that’s the world we live in right now. Hopefully, this spring is the right time we have to deal with this stuff.”

The uncertainty surrounding COVID won’t end in the interim. In fact, the NHL and NHLPA have reportedly discussed additional protocols to their existing manual regardless of vaccination status.

Even with the best protection methods, statuses can change at any minute. The living in the moment philosophy Swayman preaches becomes that much more vital for everyone. And just getting through a 60-minute game at this rate provides a significant accomplishment in and of itself.

“It’s a perfect example of not knowing what’s going to happen,” Swayman added. “I thought we’ve learned a lot as a team and as individuals. Things can change in an instant, right? One day you’re ready to go and you’re perfectly fine, and the next, you pop a positive test. You have no idea when that’s going to happen. The best thing we can do is follow the guidelines and making sure we do the right thing and give ourselves a chance to play and be healthy.”

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Two Bruins Games Have Now Been Postponed Amid NHL’s COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The game scheduled for Saturday night in Montreal between the Bruins and Canadiens has been postponed. The NHL made the announcement on Friday morning, noting that “a make-up date for the game has yet to be established.” The announcement indicated the Canadiens’ season will resume on Monday, but made no mention of when the Bruins will play next. Boston is scheduled to play in Ottawa on Sunday before hosting the Hurricanes — who currently have COVID issues of their own — on Tuesday. The Bruins are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak, with seven players and two...
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Darren Dreger
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Shea Theodore
bleachernation.com

NHL Suspends Brett Connolly Four Games For Interference on Tanner Kero

After a high hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero on Saturday night, Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly was given five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct on the play. Today, after a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety, Connolly was handed an additional four-game suspension. This is his first suspension of his NHL career.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#The Boston Bruins#The Golden Knights
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
AllLakers

Lakers Isaiah Thomas Shows Why He Belongs in His Debut

Through true grit and perseverance, Isaiah Thomas played in his first game this season and showed flashes of his season in Boston, where he averaged 29 points and six assists. In 21 minutes, he scored a team-high 19 points with two triples and was able to do what he did best in his prime, get to the charity stripe. Before the serious hip injury he suffered, he averaged about 8.5 freebies in the 2016-17 campaign that made him an MVP candidate.
NBA
bleachernation.com

Pity Points Piling Up, Another Ugly Hit, Red-Hot Rookie Reichel, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

While the result was the same two nights in-a-row for the Blackhawks, the feeling surrounding each result was different. After a disappointing effort against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, Chicago had a much more spirited comeback effort against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Unfortunately, each game ended in an overtime loss for the Blackhawks and they now face their first losing streak since Derek King took over as head coach.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy