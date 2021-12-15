ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Could Have Done Better

After being married for a while, most people come to the shocking realization that their spouse isn’t perfect after all. And then begin the comparisons. Why can’t my wife be as organized as that woman? Why can’t my husband be as responsible as that man?. Sometimes...

Will listening to music make me feel better if I have the SADs?

'Tis the season for seasonal depression. Happy Holidays!. If you’re in the camp of people who get the SADs this time of year, or are just generally feeling down and burned out from constantly being in a state of alert about COVID-19, we have some validating news for music fans.
Sincerely Heartbroken

Yes, breaking up with someone you have started to love and see a future with is very hard. But after a certain amount of time, which is different for everyone, it’s time to return to the land of the living and to go out again, date, or enjoy an evening with your friends. It is not healthy to obsess over the relationship or break-up. This email writer is unable to move on, and she is well on the way to making herself – and those around her – sick over this.
The True Meaning Of Greatness

There were once two boys who went ice-skating on a frozen lake in their neighborhood. As they were enjoying themselves, the ice suddenly cracked, and one of the boys fell through into the icy water. His friend started frantically reaching for him, but he was too late, and the boy got swept underneath the ice. Desperate to save his friend, this scrawny boy quickly looked around, saw a tree in the distance, and rushed over to try to pull off a branch. After tugging for a few seconds, he managed to crack off a huge branch, and he then quickly ran back to his friend. He smashed and thrashed at the thick ice until it finally cracked, allowing him to grab onto his friend. He dragged him back to the shore just as the ambulance arrived, and miraculously, they were able to resuscitate him.
Unite to Heal Campaign

Amudim was founded on the simple yet vital belief:. No individual should have to face a crisis without a rock of support. Because when a crisis hits, loneliness can sometimes feel worse than the crisis itself. Victims of abuse, addiction, and any form of individual or collective emergency grope in...
Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
I Came Out As Nonbinary and Changed My Name. Then I Changed My Mind.

I tried on a dress for a friend’s wedding recently. It was a deep navy blue, slinky, with a colorful floral print and a little pull of fabric at the hip. I wore it around my apartment with a pair of wedges and basked in how it felt. My wife, typing at her laptop in the living room, asked me the question she asks whenever I try on a new outfit.
