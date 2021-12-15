ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Committing Carjacking

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who shot and wounded two men and a teen boy outside the Del Amo Fashion Center mall in Torrance Tuesday night, and then committed a carjacking in the same area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LcSB_0dNOIALT00

Dec. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

The shooting occurred in the mall parking lot outside BJ’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., according to Torrance police.

Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

While on scene, officers learned that the shooting suspects had then run down to the south end of the mall, near a Dave & Busters restaurant, and carjacked a Chevrolet SUV. They also robbed the carjacking victim, who was not hurt, police said.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, meanwhile, officers discovered the three shooting victims had driven themselves to a local hospital.

Police told CBSLA Wednesday morning that the shooting victims were a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s. One of them suffered a bullet graze wound to the head, but all are expected to survive. One of the patients was transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

A statement from Torrance Police Sergeant Mark Ponegalek indicated that, “Detectives are looking into this shooting as possibly being gang-related and not a random attack on a group of teenagers.”

Multiple suspects were involved in the shooting and carjacking, police said. No descriptions were immediately released.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

3 Teens Arrested In Armed Robbery Spree Across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three teen boys have been taken into custody in connection with a slew of armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores that occurred earlier this week across Los Angeles County. The robberies occurred in Norwalk, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Downey and the city of Industry, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The robberies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said. On Tuesday, sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the robbery suspects’ car and license plate. That same day, a deputy in Bellflower spotted the vehicle, which was carrying the three suspects, and pulled it over. The three teens were positively identified as the armed robbers by several witnesses and victims, the sheriff’s department said. In the car, deputies also found $1,000 in cash and evidence from the robberies, the sheriff’s department said. However, a handgun that was used in the robberies remains missing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

$50K Reward Offered In Unsolved Murder Of Jason Cortez, Who Was Shot In The Back While Hiking In Montecito Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward was offered Friday for information about a killer who shot a hiker in the back at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights. (credit: LAPD) LAPD detectives say 29-year-old Jason Cortez was hiking at the park on Sept. 10 when he was shot in the back. Paramedics rushed to the park to help him, but Cortez died of his injuries on the trail, police said. One witness was able to describe a man he saw in the bushes holding a rifle enough for police to create a composite sketch, but no other evidence has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Shot, Wounded By LA Deputies In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Whittier early Wednesday morning. Dec. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) According to a report issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau, several SWAT deputies were on scene to execute what was labeled as a “high risk” search warrant. The deputies reportedly made their presence known before forcefully entering the residence when no response was given. The nature of the shooting was revealed in a statement from Sheriff’s Lieutenant Charles Calderaro, “When the deputies made entry into the residence, an individual produced a handgun, pointed it at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.” The suspect was taken to a hospital following the incident, and as of Wednesday afternoon he was in critical but stable condition. The shooting occurred in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue at 4:42 a.m. Authorities also removed the handgun from the scene. An investigation has been launched by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Man Arrested In Murder Of His 89-Year-Old Grandmother In El Monte

EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after his 89-year-old grandmother was murdered late Tuesday night in an El Monte residence. The woman was found with traumatic upper body injuries by El Monte police officers who were called for a welfare check at a home in the 11300 block of Cedar Circle just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s department said. Her name was not immediately released. Her 31-year-old grandson was identified as a suspect. He was located and taken into custody on suspicion of murder. There was no word on a motive in the killing.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

French Bulldog Stolen In Hollywood By Armed Men Found Safe

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A French bulldog which was stolen at gunpoint on a Hollywood street last week was found safe in South Gate Tuesday night. A French bulldog named Mona. (Courtesy photo) The 3-year-old French bulldog named Mona was found by a teen who was walking his own dog, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBLSA. Mona was in good condition. On the evening of Dec. 8, Mona was being walked by her 58-year-old owner on Detroit Street, near Fountain Avenue, when three men in a black sedan pulled up next to the woman. Two men jumped out of the car and one held the woman at gunpoint while the other snatched the dog, the victim’s son, Yuriy Stratovich, told CBSLA. French bulldogs can go for thousands of dollars on the black market. The family was worried because the French bulldog requires special medical care because of malformation in its spine, Stratovich said. The armed robbers remain at large. In February, armed robbers shot and wounded singer Lady Gaga’s dogwalker on a Hollywood street and stole her two French bulldogs. The dogs were later returned safe. In April, five suspects were arrested in the incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-Year-Old Driver Arrested After Suspected Street Racing Crash Claims Life Of Beloved Probation Officer

FONTANA (CBSLA) – A kind-hearted probation officer was killed as she was driving to deliver holiday gifts to the children of the inmates she served, and earlier today police arrested a possible street racing driver in connection to her death. Dec. 16, 2021 (credit: CBS) Relatives of Mariesha Collins are left heartbroken. They said Collins, who spent 27 years as a probation officer in LA County, had a smile that could light up a room. In her home, gift wrapped presents and a table full of gift cards could be seen, all items she purchased for the Angel Tree Program run through her...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

8-Year-Old Girl Struck By Gunfire In Anaheim Home

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – An 8-year-old girl was struck by gunfire while in a home in Anaheim late Wednesday night. Dec. 15, 2021. (OnSceneTV) The shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue. According to Anaheim police, the girl was rushed to a hospital with an injury believed to be non-life-threatening. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, although it was believed to be gang related, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

One Wounded In Car-To-Car Shooting On 110 Freeway In Hawthorne

HAWTHRONE (CBSLA) — One person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 110 Freeway in Hawthorne Wednesday night. Dec. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred on the westbound 110 Freeway east of Crenshaw Boulevard just after 7 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Sky2 footage showed a white sedan with front-end damage sitting in the middle of the freeway. One was person was rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition was unknown, CHP said. The shooting shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway for several hours. They were not fully reopened until early Thursday morning. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unknown. There was no word on whether CHP investigators had identified any suspects.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Investigators Obtain Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin’s Phone In Halyna Hutchins Shooting Case

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Alec Baldwin has been ordered to turn over his phone to detectives in the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set in October. A Santa Fe Magistrate Court judge Thursday approved a search warrant which requires Baldwin to hand his iPhone over to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigators. According to the warrant obtained by CBSLA, sheriff’s investigators seek to look at Baldwin’s texts, emails, photos, movies, browser history and contacts. On the afternoon of Oct. 21, on the set of the Western “Rust,” just outside Santa Fe, a single...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Perris Foster Family Accused Of Abusing Turpin Children

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A foster family in Perris is facing allegations that it abused several foster children, including members of the Turpin family. Marcelino Olguin and Rosa Olguin at their arraignment for child abuse charges against multiple foster children. Riverside, Calif. Dec. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) Sixty-two-year-old Marcelino Olguin, 57-year-old Rosa Olguin and 36-year-old Lennys Olguin were arraigned Thursday in Riverside County Superior Court on multiple charges of physically and psychologically abusing nine children, including five Turpin siblings, according to CBS News. Marcelino faces charges of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15, lewd acts on a minor younger than 14, false...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

4 Suspects Sought In Follow-Home Robbery From Hollywood Club To Valley Village

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for several suspects who committed a “follow-home robbery” in the Valley Village neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley last month. Surveillance video of a follow-home robbery in Valley Village, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2021. (LAPD) The robbery occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. According to Los Angeles police, the victims were being dropped off at home by rideshare service after being out at a Hollywood nightclub. As they were being dropped off in the 4800 block of Whitsett Avenue, they were surrounded by four suspects carrying handguns, police said. The suspects stole cash and jewelry. Surveillance video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$25K Reward Offered For Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian In Westwood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for help in identifying a driver behind a hit-and-run in Westwood. (credit: LAPD) On Saturday, October 30, around 1:55 p.m., a person was crossing Beverly Glen Boulevard when a driver in a gray Hyundai Elantra collided with the victim. Security camera footage showed the moment of the collision which sent the pedestrian into the air. The victim sustained serious injuries as a result. The driver failed to stop. The vehicle is said to be missing the rear bumper. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detectives, at (213) 473-0234, or (213) 473-0222.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

LAPD Captain Files Whistleblower Suit; Says He Was Downgraded For Criticizing Use Of Beanbag Shotguns At Protests

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police captain is suing the city, alleging his position was downgraded after complaining that beanbag shotguns were wrongfully being used against non-violent demonstrators and media members in 2020 during protests after the murder of George Floyd. Capt. Johnny Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court whistleblower suit was filed Tuesday and seeks unspecified damages. A representative for the City Attorney’s Office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Smith is the commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division. LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 30: Law enforcement push forward moving protesters in the Fairfax...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Driver Arrested In Reseda Hit-And-Run Which Killed 85-Year-Old Man

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run in Reseda Friday afternoon which left an 85-year-old man dead. Dec. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) Fardeen Khan was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, Los Angeles police reported Monday. According to police, at 2:45 p.m. Friday, a sedan traveling east on Saticoy Street, near Garden Grove Avenue, struck a man who was crossing Saticoy Street in the middle of the block. The man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, where he died. His name was not immediately released. The driver, suspected to be Khan, sped away from the scene. The circumstances regarding how Khan was identified as the suspect and arrested were unclear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Verne Residents Opposed To Placement Of Violent Juvenile Offenders In Nearby County Facilities

LA VERNE (CBSLA) – The state is considering moving some serious juvenile crime offenders into a detention camp on Stephens Ranch Road, and residents in the La Verne neighborhood are concerned. Dec. 16, 2021 (credit: CBS) “It makes me feel pretty insecure,” said La Verne resident Pam Berry. Berry is one of several residents who showed up to the two juvenile detention facilities in La Verne to speak out against a proposal to house violent youth offenders in the foothills less than a mile from thousands of families. Right now, Camps Paige and Afflerbaugh house low-level juvenile offenders. However, under Senate Bill 823, juveniles convicted...
LA VERNE, CA
CBS LA

Shots Fired Near Vicente Fernández Memorial Gathering In Hollywood; Suspect Arrested

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired Sunday night near where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LAPD officers on a rooftop across the street from where shots were fired from an apartment building in Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) CBSLA reporter Rick Montanez was on scene when the shooting occurred at 6:25 p.m. Shots were fired from an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a person’s arm holding a handgun from an upper story window across the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Couple Robbed At Gunpoint Near Old Town Calabasas

CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A couple is reeling from a terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Calabasas. The incident happened near Old Town Calabasas as the pair walked to their car on Calabasas Road around midnight. It was then that the couple was approached by at least one suspect who was armed and demanded cash, a purse, and other personal belongings. A scuffle ensued and the victim was assaulted. He was bloodied and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning. He is expected to be okay. “It concerns me,” said Niamh Sproul, a neighbor. “I just recently moved here with a young family we specifically moved here because of the neighborhood feel the safety.” The suspect or suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV. The LAPD is investigating and is seeking any witnesses who may have seen the incident or suspects.
CALABASAS, CA
CBS LA

Deputies Seek Public’s Help In Locating 23-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Anaheim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen Sunday, December 5th. The missing person was identified as Brian Guzman. Guzman was described as an Asian male who is 5’10” and weighs about 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Guzman, according to deputies, was last seen in a black 2015 Honda Accord, license plate TRAGICB, with minor damage on the right fender in the 700 block of North Resh Street in Anaheim. Guzman’s family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone more information as to Guzman’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Storm Forces Multiple Rescue Attempts In Fast-Flowing LA River

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The strong storm that hit the Southland Tuesday flooded the Los Angeles River and forced multiple rescue attempts between downtown L.A. north to Sylmar. At least three empty vehicles were found floating down the fast-moving river. “Our swift water rescue team has been bouncing from call to call,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott told CBSLA. At around 5:40 a.m., L.A. Fire Department crews responded to a rollover in the 2600 block of East Washington Boulevard in downtown L.A. to find a crashed car against a concrete pylon in the river. Crews prepared for a rescue effort, but the car was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wrong-Way Collision On Highway 138 Saturday Morning Kills 2 Men

PEARBLOSSOM (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old driver and his 49-year-old passenger were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle, wrong-way collision on Pearblossom (138) Highway, authorities said. The crash on SR 138 at 133rd Street East occurred a little before 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound in the eastbound No. 1 lane, east of 133rd Street East, crashed head-on into a 2020 Ford sedan, causing the Chevy to overturn and land on its roof, the CHP said. The 21-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga, Grant Molino, and Jason Hernandez, his 49-year-old passenger, a San Bernardino resident, were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford sedan, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was not injured. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Authorities said the victims were the 52nd and 53rd fatalities this year in the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction. The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
PEARBLOSSOM, CA
