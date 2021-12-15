ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

SentinelOne

  • The Trade: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Director Mark Peek acquired a total of 30635 shares at an average price of $48.02. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,440,573.00.
  • What’s Happening: SentinelOne recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results..
  • What SentinelOne Does: SentinelOne, headquartered in Mountain View, California, operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States.

Ford Motor

  • The Trade: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Executive Chairman Clay William Ford Jr acquired a total of 412500 shares at an average price of $20.62. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,505,750.00.
  • What’s Happening: Ford Motor recently announced the launch of VIIZR, a new Software as a Service tool that brings together Ford Pro, Ford's commercial vehicle and service business, and Salesforce.com Field Service.
  • What Ford Motor Does: Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Altice USA

  • The Trade: Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Susan C. Schabel bought a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $14.84. To acquire these shares, it cost $296,700.00.
  • What’s Happening: JP Morgan recently downgraded Altice USA from Overweight to Neutral.
  • What Altice USA Does: Altice Europe acquired privately held U.S. cable company Suddenlink in 2015 and Cablevision in 2016. Suddenlink's networks provide television, Internet access, and phone services to roughly 3.5 million U.S. homes and businesses located primarily in smaller markets, with major clusters in Texas, West Virginia, Idaho, Arizona, and Louisiana.

